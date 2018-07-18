

Elon Musk speaks at a news conference in Chicago on July 14. (Kiichiro Sato/AP)

The latest development in the heated feud between Elon Musk and British diver Vernon Unsworth may be surprising to many: It was an apology from Musk.

Late Tuesday night, the Silicon Valley billionaire took to Twitter, writing the apology many have demanded since he called Unsworth, one of the people responsible for the successful Thai cave rescue, a “pedo guy” amid an avalanche of since-deleted tweets. Unsworth has threatened to sue Musk.

[Thai cave rescuer considers suing Elon Musk over deleted ‘pedo’ tweets]

In response to another user, Musk tweeted that his “words were spoken in anger after Mr. Unsworth said several untruths & suggested I engage in a sexual act with the mini-sub, which had been built as an act of kindness & according to specifications from the dive team leader.”

As this well-written article suggests, my words were spoken in anger after Mr. Unsworth said several untruths & suggested I engage in a sexual act with the mini-sub, which had been built as an act of kindness & according to specifications from the dive team leader. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 18, 2018

The tweet was referring to the interview Unsworth did with CNN that was released Friday. During the interview, the diver railed against Musk and his submarine.

“He can stick his submarine where it hurts,” Unsworth said. “It just had absolutely no chance of working. He had no conception of what the cave passage was like.”

In response, Musk unleashed a series of tweets defending his invention and claimed Unsworth, who has been praised as a crucial member of the rescue team, did not even participate in saving the boys and their coach.

He then tweeted, “Sorry pedo guy, you really did ask for it.”

In a second tweet Tuesday, Musk apologized to Unsworth.

“Nonetheless, his actions against me do not justify my actions against him, and for that I apologize to Mr. Unsworth and to the companies I represent as leader,” he wrote. Those companies include Tesla, The Boring Company and SpaceX. “The fault is mine and mine alone.”

Nonetheless, his actions against me do not justify my actions against him, and for that I apologize to Mr. Unsworth and to the companies I represent as leader. The fault is mine and mine alone. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 18, 2018

Backlash to Musk’s tirade against Unsworth has been fierce.

On Monday, Tesla’s shares dropped 3 percent, The Washington Post’s Drew Harwell reported. Since last month, the company’s stock has gone down more than 16 percent.

Unsworth was quick to respond as well.

When asked by a reporter Monday if he planned to take legal action against Musk, Unsworth said, “Yes, it’s not finished.”

More from Morning Mix:

Bodies believed to be those of 95 black forced-labor prisoners from Jim Crow era unearthed in Sugar Land after one man’s quest

A paroled sex offender cut off his ankle monitor before going on a killing spree, Houston police allege