At least eight people are confirmed dead after a duck boat carrying about 31 passengers capsized Thursday on Table Rock Lake near Branson, Mo., Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader told reporters Thursday night.

An additional seven people have been transported to the hospital, Rader said. Dive teams are currently searching for people who are still missing, Rader said. Some of the passengers were children, NBC4 reported.

“This is going to be all night into tomorrow,” he said, “we’re still going to be working on this.”

According to KY3, citing the sheriff’s office, the number of fatalities may be up to 11, but The Post was not able to independently confirm that number.

According to the Southern Stone County Fire Protection District, multiple agencies responded to the scene of a “mass casualty incident” involving a “tourist type boat,” shortly after 7 p.m. local time.

Rader said he believed the boat capsized and sank due to intense winds and thunderstorms. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the area at around 4:30 p.m. local time. According to the Weather Channel, there was a thunderstorm in Branson around the time the boat capsized that created wind gusts of more than 60 mph. Videos of the lake showed choppy waves with white caps.

Rader told reporters he did not know how deep the water was where the boat sank. He said he believed all the deaths to be caused by drowning.