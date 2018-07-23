

A police officer escorts a civilian away from the scene of a shooting, Sunday, July 22, 2018, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

A black-clad gunman opened fire in a busy neighborhood of Toronto on Sunday night.

According to Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders, 14 individuals were shot in the incident.

The shooter was killed in an “exchange of gunfire” after police arrived on the scene, Saunders told reporters at a news conference early Monday morning. A victim has also died from injuries sustained in the attack.

“We have a young lady that is deceased right now,” Saunders said. “And we have a young girl, I believe 8 or 9 years old, that is in critical condition.”

Saunders said the other shooting victims are currently being treated.

The gunfire erupted around 10 p.m. Sunday near Danforth and Pape avenues east of downtown in the Danforth neighborhood, police tweeted. Saunders described the stretch of roadway was “one of the busiest streets in the country.”

Authorities did not release information about the shooter, or offer any possible motive.

“Police have not drawn any conclusions about what happened here or why,” Toronto Mayor John Tory told reporters from the scene.

Saunders issued an appeal to Toronto residents who may have information on the shooting.

“If anybody saw anything at any time, here at Danforth and Logan, if they could please contact the police,” Saunders said.

Video reportedly taken from the scene captured the sound of gunfire as pedestrians ducked into nearby buildings.

My evening was nice until I heard shooting right out of my place on the danforth. So scary!! The gun violence in Toronto is crazy. pic.twitter.com/eNHLlUlp6r — n💫 (@nsxoxoii) July 23, 2018

Andrew Van Eek, a resident who lives near the shooting, told the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. he stuck his head out of his window after the gunfire started.

“There was a lot of commotion in the street,” he told the CBC. “I saw somebody come just down the sidewalk and shoot into Demitri’s restaurant.”

Van Eek told the network the suspect was a young white male, dressed in black, who appeared to be in his early 30s.

Another witness told CTV he estimated the gunman fired about 20 shots.

“And then, I saw the carnage as I ran down the street here to kind of follow the gunfire,” the man told the station. “I saw at least four people shot.”