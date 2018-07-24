

Thu Hong Nguyen appears at Jackson County Circuit Court in Kansas City, Mo., in November 2015. Allison Long/The Kansas City Star via AP)

Thu Hong Nguyen was the last person to leave the Kansas City, Mo., nail salon supply room just before closing up the business for the evening.

Minutes after the nail salon manager stepped out on that night in October 2015, a blaze tore through the ceiling of the salon and the two floors of apartments above it. As heavy black smoke billowed out of the building, dozens of firefighters rushed to quell the inferno. One group of firefighters pulled a hose into an alley, aiming to keep the fire from spreading to a building next door, according to interviews with the Kansas City Star.

Then they heard a thundering crack.

“Command, command. We had a collapse on D side,” a battalion chief said into a radio, according to recordings obtained by the Kansas City Star. “Emergency … Respond to mayday. We got a collapse.”

A brick wall toppled onto the firefighters, injuring four of them. Two firefighters, John Mesh, a 17-year veteran, and Larry Leggio, a 13-year veteran, died.

Authorities later found that the fire originated in the nail salon’s back supply room, where Nguyen kept four bottles of acetone and four bottles of rubbing alcohol — both flammable liquids, according to a probable cause affidavit. They also linked Nguyen to at least two other alleged building fires, from which she collected insurance payouts.

She pleaded not guilty. But on Monday, a Jackson County Circuit judge found Nguyen guilty of six charges, two counts each: First-degree arson, second-degree murder and second-degree assault. At her sentencing in September, she could be sent to prison for up to 30 years.

“This goes from being a relatively minor arson for profit to a murder,” assistant prosecuting attorney Dan Portnoy said during the trial’s closing arguments, according to Northeast News. “For firefighters Leggio and Mesh, this was their last call.”

Relatives of the two firefighters who died in the blaze praised the outcome of the trial, crying and hugging one another following the verdict, according to KCUR.

“It answers a lot of questions that we’ve all had deep down in our heart and has lifted a little bit of weight off our chest to where we can finally continue on with our healing process,” Missy Leggio, the widow of Larry Leggio, told reporters outside of the courtroom.

“It’s been a long couple of years,” Jim Mesh, John Mesh’s brother, said.

Nguyen shared in the profits of the salon, LN Nails & Spa, with her boyfriend, authorities said. During her trial, a senior financial auditor for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, testified that she gained more than $200,000 in insurance payouts from five other “catastrophic incidents” over the course of eight years, according to KCUR.

One of those incidents, according to a probable cause affidavit, was a fire that took place at a nail salon in Lee’s Summit, Mo., where she worked at the time. She was charged with arson in connection to that case and convicted.

During the investigation, according to the probable cause affidavit, Nguyen made statements that conflicted with witness accounts.

Defense attorney Molly Hastings argued in court that video footage of the fire raised doubt that the blaze started in the nail salon’s storage room, according to Northeast News. She accused investigators and prosecutors of inflating Nguyen’s profits from insurance payouts and of making Nguyen a scapegoat for the catastrophe.

“What we have is a highly motivated group of people who want her convicted,” Hastings said, according to Northeast News. “You can feel it. You can feel it. They want to hold her responsible for the death and injuries of these men, but they do not have it.”

But one witness who testified at the trial last week, a fellow jail detainee, said Nguyen admitted to using the liquids in her nail salon to set the fire, according to the Kansas City Star.

“She said she didn’t understand why it went wrong,” Levron said. “Nobody was supposed to die.”

