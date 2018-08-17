

A road construction project in the town of St. Peter Port, on the island of Guernsey, temporarily came to a halt after a resident invoked a thousand-year-old rite. (YouTube/Guernsey Press.)

Wearing a floral dress and clutching her clipboard, 70-year-old Rosie Henderson kneeled down the asphalt, surrounded by traffic cones and barrier tape. Then, with eleven words, she brought road construction to a halt.

Haro! Haro! Haro! A l’aide mon Prince, on me fait tort.

Translated as “Come to my aid, my Prince, for someone does me wrong,” the Clameur de Haro dates back to the 10th century, and is believed to have originally been addressed to the first Duke of Normandy.

But on the English Channel island of Guernsey, where Henderson lives, it’s still a legally enforceable way of getting a temporary injunction when an individual believes that they have been wronged.

Just like they did a thousand years ago, petitioners follow their call for help by reciting the Lord’s Prayer in Norman French. They then have 24 hours to formally register their concerns in court. In the meantime, the party accused of wrongdoing is barred from taking any further action.

In Henderson’s case, invoking the ancient rite was a last-ditch effort to protest the narrowing of a road, which she believes will endanger both drivers and pedestrians, the Guernsey Press reports. The project is intended to make way for a luxury waterfront apartment complex in St. Peter Port, the capital of Guernsey, which is roughly a two-hour ferry ride from the coast of France.

Her victory was short-lived. According to the Guernsey Press, construction workers were spotted to returning to the site less than two hours after she raised the Clameur de Haro on Tuesday. Later that day, a judge threw out her complaint because she doesn’t own the land in question.

“My opinion is that the land is owned by the States of Guernsey for the people of Guernsey and I am one of the people of Guernsey,” Henderson told The Daily Mail. “The judge ruled that it didn’t meet the criteria of land ownership.”

She is considering filing an appeal, she said.

According to the Guernsey-based Bailiwick Express, the clameur served as a way for islanders to police themselves before the creation of law enforcement. A similar law also remains on the books in the neighboring island of Jersey.

In recent years, Guernsey residents have used the clameur as a public protest or airing of grievances, with mixed results.

In 2010, one Guernsey couple tried to use the clameur to put a stop to eviction proceedings, which failed. In 2016, however, a Guernsey man invoked the plea during a dispute with local officials about whether he could keep a derelict car on his property and ultimately prevailed, according to The Telegraph.

That same year, plans to radically alter the look of a public garden in St. Peter Port were scrapped after protesters threatened to invoke the Clameur de Haro, the Guardian reports.

Henderson, who is an elected official in the town of St. Peter Port, told ITV News that she’d like to see more Guernsey residents taking advantage of their right to raise the clameur and appeal for justice.

“I think more people should stand up and get their heads above the parapet,” she said. “Yes, you get shut down. But if you don’t try you’ll never succeed.”

