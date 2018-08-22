In December 2015, Judge Curtis DeLapp sent a 33-year-old Oklahoma woman to jail on a $50,000 bond, kicking off a legal odyssey that would haunt her for two and a half years.

Her alleged crime? Eating sunflower seeds in his courtroom.

According to a petition filed earlier this month by Oklahoma Supreme Court Chief Justice Douglas L. Combs, the whole saga started when Amanda Allred accompanied her boyfriend, Phillip Wesley Haddon, Jr., to court. After they left, DeLapp, an elected district court judge, noticed sunflower seeds on the courtroom floor and bench.

The next time that Allred returned to court with her boyfriend, DeLapp questioned her about the sunflower seeds. Allred said that she didn’t remember leaving them there and that she was on medication.

DeLapp cited Allred for contempt of court and locked her up. She was released four days later, after telling the judge that she had “learned her lesson and would not eat in the courtroom again,” the petition says. But her ordeal didn’t end there. For the next two and half years, she would be summoned to court twenty more times for mandatory appearances that stemmed from the original citation.

The sunflower seed incident was just one of many alleged abuses of power referenced in Combs’ 27-page petition to remove DeLapp from the bench. Since 2016, DeLapp has jailed more than 200 people for contempt of court, and routinely ignored their right to due process, Combs alleged. He also accused DeLapp of gross neglect of duty, violating Oklahoma’s code of judicial conduct, abusing his position and falsifying court documents, among other offenses.

DeLapp’s trial before the state’s judiciary court was scheduled to begin on October 15th. On Monday, however, he announced that he would be giving up his position, effective immediately.

“It is with a heavy heart, but clear conscience that I announce my resignation and decision to not seek re-election,” he wrote in a statement. “Serving the people of Washington and Nowata Counties for the past 27 years has been my honor and privilege, but I am choosing to prioritize my family at this time.”

Court documents obtained by The Frontier, a nonprofit investigative news outlet based in Tulsa, show that DeLapp signed a stipulation that same day, agreeing that he would never serve as a judge in the state of Oklahoma again. If the settlement is approved by the court, the disciplinary case will be dismissed and DeLapp will be able to keep his retirement benefits.

Since 2003, DeLapp, who previously served as an assistant district attorney, has presided over cases in Washington and Nowata counties, north of Tulsa.

In the case that would eventually lead to his undoing, he sent 19-year-old Randa Ludlow to jail for six months in 2017 after she allegedly talked out of turn in his courtroom. According to the Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise, Ludlow’s attorney appealed to the Oklahoma Supreme Court, and pointed out numerous other instances in which DeLapp had cited people for contempt of court for talking in his courtroom or leaving trash behind.

In an 8-0 decision, the Oklahoma Supreme Court ordered Ludlow’s immediate release. But after reviewing the case, the justices found evidence to suggest that DeLapp may have falsified court records.

After telling the Oklahoma Supreme Court he had been unable to locate the record from when he had sent Ludlow to jail, DeLapp claimed to have found the missing document. He then backdated it without informing the court that he had done so, the petition alleges. If DeLapp created a new document while alone in his office and claimed it was the original, he “made a grossly intentional misrepresentation to the Oklahoma Supreme Court,” which is a felony offense, Combs wrote.

Josh Lee, Ludlow’s attorney, told The Frontier that he plans to file a bar complaint against DeLapp, who still holds a law license.

Among the other allegations in the petition for DeLapp’s removal:

On at least two occasions, DeLapp allegedly ordered deputies from the local sheriff’s office to stand outside his courtroom and prevent anyone who was late for a hearing from entering the courtroom. He then issued arrest warrants for the individuals who had been unable to enter the courtroom.

After his 18-year-old son received two citations from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, DeLapp allegedly called a local prosecutor to ask why his son was pulled over and if there were any alternatives to the ticket. The petition alleges that DeLapp insisted that he, not his wife, would handle the negotiations with the district attorney’s office, argued with the assistant district attorney about the fine, and asked if his son could get credit for community service hours. His son, Chandler DeLapp, ultimately received a 90-day deferred prosecution agreement on one citation, and had the other dismissed.

DeLapp allegedly yelled at a boy who asked for directions to another judge’s courtroom, and told him that if he didn’t know where it was, “he could sit his a — in jail.”

When an attorney from Oklahoma’s Indigent Defense system failed to appear in court, DeLapp issued a bench warrant for the attorney and set his bond at $1,000, to be paid in cash only.

After a chair in another judge’s courtroom broke, DeLapp found out who had been sitting in it and contacted that individual’s attorney, suggesting that her client should reimburse the county.

A newspaper ad for DeLapp’s re-election campaign listed the names of multiple individuals who he claimed had endorsed him or planned to vote for him, but who said they had not given permission for their names to be used in the ad.

DeLapp routinely issued no-bond warrants, denying people the opportunity to post bail.

Local attorneys told the Associated Press that they’re researching their options for taking legal action against DeLapp — possibly through a class-action lawsuit on behalf of people who paid court fines after improperly being charged for contempt. If DeLapp is found to have committed gross negligence, he might no longer be protected by judicial immunity, Aaron Pembleton, a lawyer in Bartlesville, told the AP.

