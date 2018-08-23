

Tucker Carlson railed against planned land reform in South Africa, in a segment that seems to have prompted the president to direct his secretary of state to investigate. (Frame grab via YouTube)

President Trump on Wednesday night said he was directing his secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, to “closely study the South Africa land and farm seizures,” as well as the “killing of farmers.”

He then quoted Tucker Carlson, the Fox News host who hours earlier had railed against plans by South Africa’s ruling party to pursue constitutional changes allowing the government to redistribute land without compensation. The measure is designed to redress racial inequalities that have persisted nearly a quarter-century after the end of apartheid in 1994.

The episode represented a case study in how the president runs his administration. He seized on accusations leveled by Fox — accusations that echo talking-points used by white-nationalist groups, including an organization that has referred to “the so-called apartheid” and the “so-called ‘historical injustices of the past.’”

I have asked Secretary of State @SecPompeo to closely study the South Africa land and farm seizures and expropriations and the large scale killing of farmers. “South African Government is now seizing land from white farmers.” @TuckerCarlson @FoxNews — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2018

On his show, Carlson attacked Pompeo by name for not addressing the alleged injustice of land expropriation.

“In other words, ‘nothing to see here,’ says Mike Pompeo’s State Department,” Carlson said.

The Fox host said he had “called over to the State Department” for comment and received what he described as a deficient response. He displayed the statement and read it aloud in full. According to Carlson, it read:

“We are aware of these reports and have been following this issue very closely for some time. South Africa is a strong democracy with resilient institutions, including a free press and an independent judiciary. South Africans are grappling with the difficult issue of land reform through an open process including public hearings, broad-based consultations, and active civil society engagement. President [Cyril] Ramaphosa has pledged that the land reform process will follow the rule of law and its implementation will not adversely affect econ growth, agricultural production, or food security.”

Carlson labeled the statement “unbelievable.”

A spokesperson for the State Department told The Washington Post a comment was unavailable late Wednesday and wouldn’t confirm the authenticity of the statement presented by Carlson.

Carlson, who enjoys the coveted 8 p.m. time slot on Fox, said the South African president was “seizing land from his own citizens without compensation because they are the wrong skin color.”

“That is literally the definition of racism,” the host said. “Racism is what our elites say they dislike most. ‘Donald Trump is a racist,’ they say. But they’ve paid no attention to this at all. In fact, Ramaphosa is one of Barack Obama’s favorite leaders in the world.”

Carlson called the segment an “exclusive investigation,” even though the vexed issue of land reform and redistribution has received considerable press coverage.

The issue stretches back to the early 20th century, when South Africa’s Natives Land Act of 1913 denied black people the right to own land — and set aside specific plots for them to live. The restriction tightened during the apartheid era, as the governing National Party created desolate “homelands” for black people to live.

A legal basis for restitution of land emerged as a new South African democracy was proclaimed in 1994. But the process was slow and riddled with bureaucratic uncertainty.

A 2017 land audit released by Agri Development Solutions and AGRI SA, a farm lobby organization, found that non-whites owned 27 percent of farmland in South Africa, compared with 14 percent in 1994.

A range of measures were then considered, including a proposal for the government to pay “just and equitable” compensation, less than the market would likely demand, for land it expropriates. Another measure would have barred foreigners from buying farmland.

When Ramaphosa assumed the presidency at the end of last year, he urged consideration of expropriation without compensation, so long, he said, as the government’s actions didn’t threaten the economy or food security.

“This Conference has resolved that the expropriation of land without compensation should be among the mechanisms available to government to give effect to land reform and redistribution,” he said in a closing address at his party’s conference. “It has also resolved that in determining the mechanisms of implementation, we must ensure that we do not undermine the economy, agricultural production and food security.”

Investors have raised concerns about land expropriation, particularly during a period of sluggish economic growth.

Meanwhile, some have sounded alarm bells about the racial politics of the land issue. One group that has been particularly vocal is AfriForum, a white Afrikaner rights collective, whose leaders have met with congressional staff and members of the U.S. Agency for International Development, as the HuffPost documented in May.

This month the group published a list of farms it said was being targeted for expropriation. It called the government’s plan “destructive” and “ahistoric.”

According to South African court records, AfriForum has resisted a range of efforts to address racial inequities and their visual markers. Praising historical figures whose names once appeared on street signs, the white-rights group said these individuals “made their contributions long before the so-called apartheid.”

Media Matters for America accuses the group’s leaders of “exaggerating the plight of South Africa’s white farmers.” Their claims have been endorsed by figures such as Katie Hopkins, a British commentator who has compared immigrants to “cockroaches.”