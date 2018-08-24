

Yea Ji Sea, a former U.S. Army specialist who was born in South Korea, talks with reporters after a federal court hearing in Los Angeles Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Ariel Tu)

Hauling west out of San Antonio on the interstate, every mile in the rearview mirror was another mile closer to safe harbor.

In a matter of days, Yea Ji Sea had gone from a specialist in the U.S. Army to a civilian. The sudden shift meant she was no longer a foreign-born service member working toward her citizenship but an undocumented alien subject to deportation. The South Korea-born 29-year-old’s immigration status had put her in a very public legal fight with the government. At least until she crossed into California, a sanctuary state, any potential traffic stops on the trip back to Los Angeles could land Sea in ICE custody.

“I felt good when I was finally out of Texas,” Sea told The Washington Post this week. “One state down, I thought.”

Sea made the trip home along Interstate 40, cutting from Texas through New Mexico and Arizona, without any problems. But back in Los Angeles, her lawsuit against the federal government over her stalled citizenship application was heading for a courtroom showdown. Earlier this month, U.S. District Judge Michael Fitzgerald ruled the government had to make a decision about Sea’s case by Sept. 5.

Last week, Sea and her legal team learned the government had accepted the veteran’s naturalization application. She will be sworn in Friday in Los Angeles.

And although her own status has now been resolved, she told The Post it’s bittersweet. Dozens of other foreign-born service members who were promised a path to citizenship have been discharged or had their status frozen in recent months — part of what critics call a move by the Trump Administration to sideline immigrants within the military.

“It really sucks that there are other soldiers like me going through this situation,” Sea said this week.

As The Post reported earlier this month, Sea arrived in the United States with her family on a visitor’s visa in 1998 when she was 9. She grew up in Los Angeles, living in the country on both her original visitor visa and an investor visa as a dependent. In 2008, she applied and was granted an F-1 student visa. In October 2013, she enlisted in the Army as part of the Military Accessions Vital to the National Interest, or MAVNI, program.

Under MAVNI, “lawfully present” noncitizens were promised a path to citizenship through military enlistment. Sea became an Army health-care specialist, flourishing in the service both stateside and in a posting in South Korea, where she worked as an ambulance aid driver and pharmacy technician.

“SPC Sea has the drive and professionalism needed to bring the U.S. Army to new heights,” a supervisor wrote in a character assessment. “She represents the best that the Army has to offer: a smart, agile young leader capable of handling immense challenges with marked success.”

Despite Sea’s success in the service, roadblocks emerged in her application for citizenship.

Her initial 2014 application was denied when officials discovered a fraudulent document in her initial F-1 student visa. The error stemmed from the school where she had obtained the paperwork. Called the Neo-America Language School, at the time Sea obtained her visa, the establishment was listed as an approved program by ICE. In reality, the school’s owner was rubber-stamping visas with the help of a corrupt U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent (both were later indicted by federal authorities). In Sea’s case, a date had been changed regarding when she originally entered the country.

Sea claimed she did not realize the bad information was in her application, but when she reapplied through MAVNI, her second application remained in limbo, forcing Sea to file a lawsuit against the government this summer to act on her citizenship request. Following the lawsuit, Sea was informed she would be honorably discharged from the service after more than four years in the military. She did not want to leave. The military was going to be her career.

“Her application had been pending for over two years, and they provided no justification for why it was pending that long,” Sea’s attorney, Sameer Ahmed, told The Post. “Our hope initially was that she wouldn’t be discharged, but our lawsuit didn’t address that issue, it was just to ensure that she was given U.S. citizenship.”

After her discharge, Sea was warned ICE might be called to her base in Texas to grab her. Instead, she carefully made the trip back to Los Angeles for her court hearing and an interview with immigration officials. Even then, she was worried she might still be taken into custody.

“I asked the government official, ‘Can you assure us she won’t be picked up at her court hearing or her interview?'” Ahmed said. “He couldn’t give me any of those assurances.”

On Aug. 14, the judge on the case ordered the government to rule on Sea’s application by early September. She sat for her interview with officials, then expected to spend the remaining weeks waiting. Instead, on the morning after her interview, Sea’s attorney learned from the government she had been granted citizenship.

“I was surprised and excited,” Sea told The Post. “But then I was numb.”

Her application had languished for years, she explained. With a judge’s order, officials had acted immediately — as quickly as they could have acted the whole time, she said.

True to her military training, Sea’s thoughts immediately shifted to other MAVNI soldiers like herself stuck in an administrative waiting game.

“These are good quality soldiers,” she said. “I really wish they could go to basic training and start serving, or get naturalized and serve normally. But the only way for that to happen is for them to get help like I did.”