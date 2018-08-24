

Attorney General Jeff Sessions listens during the fifth official commission meeting of the Federal Commission on School Safety in the Indian Treaty Room in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex on Aug 16, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

Standing in the Oval Office, flanked on one side by Vice President Pence and on the other by then-Senator Jeff Sessions, President Trump begins to speak. It’s Feb. 9, 2017.

“It is with great pride, very great pride, that I say these words to you right now, Attorney General Jeff Sessions,” Trump says, pausing. Applause and cheers break out, camera shutters click. Pence nods his approval. Sessions beams, unable to contain his smile.

“Welcome to the White House,” Trump finishes, reaching back to place a hand on Sessions’ shoulder. Sessions can be seen saying “thank you,” before patting the president on his back.

In a four-minute long speech before Sessions was officially sworn in as the new U.S. Attorney General, Trump had nothing but glowing words for the man he handpicked to be the nation’s top law enforcement officer.

“He’s a man of integrity, a man of principle and a man of total utter resolve,” the president said. “That resolve is what we need right now. America faces many challenges. We face the menace of rising crime and the threat of deadly terror and it’s not getting better, but it will get better very soon. It’s gonna get a lot better.”

Sessions, Trump said, was the “determined attorney general” the country needed.

“Jeff understands that the job of the attorney general is to serve and protect the people of the United States and that is exactly what he will do and do better than anybody else can,” he said. “He’s trained better for it than anybody else. The level of respect that he has throughout this country as a former prosecutor, not even to mention being a longtime U.S. senator, is absolutely incredible.”

Trump added, “He will be a great protector of the people.”

At the time, political observers noted that the main reason Sessions got the job was that he was the first member of U.S. Senate to endorse Trump. Trump owed him.

On Thursday, during an interview with “Fox & Friends” Trump, now furious at Sessions for recusing himself in the Russia probe, pretty much confirmed that.

“I put in an attorney general that never took control of the Justice Department,” Trump said. “Jeff Sessions never took control of the Justice Department and it’s a sort of an incredible thing.”

“The only reason I gave him the job, because I felt loyalty. He was an original supporter.”

Trump’s confession came as no surprise.

On election night, Trump gave a personal shout out to Sessions in his victory speech, ” . . . He is highly respected in Washington because he’s as smart as you get.” He added, “Great man.”

But, the once-amiable relationship began deteriorating less than a month after Sessions assumed his new position. In March 2017, Sessions recused himself from the investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential campaign, now headed by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III.

[For Trump and Sessions, a warm beginning turned into an icy standoff]

Given his involvement with the campaign and the two meetings he had with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during that time — which he did not disclose to the Senate Judiciary Committee at his confirmation hearing in January — many experts, and Sessions himself, believed he had done the right thing.

“I’m confident I made the right decision, a decision that’s consistent for the rule of law,” Sessions told Tucker Carlson in a July 2017 interview. “An attorney general who doesn’t follow the law is not very effective in leading the Department of Justice.”

Trump, however, did not see Sessions’ commitment to the law in a favorable light.

“Jeff Sessions takes the job, gets into the job, recuses himself, . . . which frankly I think is very unfair to the president,” Trump told the New York Times in July 2017. “How do you take a job and then recuse yourself? If he would have recused himself before the job, I would have said, ‘Thanks, Jeff, but I’m not going to take you.’ It’s extremely unfair, and that’s a mild word, to the president.”

Since then, Trump has favored terms such as “beleaguered” and “weak” to describe Sessions, often adding quotation marks around the word “justice” when tweeting about the Department of Justice.

The Russian Witch Hunt Hoax continues, all because Jeff Sessions didn’t tell me he was going to recuse himself...I would have quickly picked someone else. So much time and money wasted, so many lives ruined...and Sessions knew better than most that there was No Collusion! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2018

Hours after Thursday’s interview aired, Sessions issued a biting statement in his defense, saying the Justice Department will not be “improperly influenced by political considerations.”

Trump tweeted a response early Friday morning.

Quoting Sessions, he wrote, “Jeff, this is GREAT, what everyone wants, so look into all of the corruption on the ‘other side’ including deleted Emails, Comey lies & leaks, Mueller conflicts, McCabe, Strzok, Page, Ohr……”

In a second tweet he continued his list, ending it with “Come on Jeff, you can do it, the country is waiting!”

“Department of Justice will not be improperly influenced by political considerations.” Jeff, this is GREAT, what everyone wants, so look into all of the corruption on the “other side” including deleted Emails, Comey lies & leaks, Mueller conflicts, McCabe, Strzok, Page, Ohr...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 24, 2018