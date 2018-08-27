

People view Tesla cars at a showroom in Taipei, Taiwan. (Ritchie B. Tongo/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

A 37-year-old man driving a Tesla Model S smashed into the back of a parked firetruck in San Jose at 65 miles an hour early Saturday and has since been arrested on suspicion of drunken driving, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver, Michael Tran, claimed in statements to police at the scene along Highway 101, “I think I had autopilot on,” the CHP told the San Francisco Chronicle. But that’s still under investigation.

The incident marks at least the third time this year a Tesla driver, claiming to be using the car’s autopilot feature, crashed specifically into a firetruck as Tesla faces scrutiny for the feature’s safety. Tesla, however, has consistently reminded drivers that the feature is not to be used as a substitute for actual driving.

Watch out for Fire Vehicles: For the 2nd time in just a few months a parked #SJFD Fire Engine was working an emergency scene when struck from behind. Fortunately Firefighters escaped injury. pic.twitter.com/DZUPutwQwl — SanJoseFireFighters (@SJFirefighters) August 26, 2018

In January in Culver City, Calif., a driver claiming to be on autopilot hit a parked firetruck along the highway at 65 miles an hour, prompting Tesla to say in a statement, “Autopilot is intended for use only with a fully attentive driver.” In May, an investigation found a Tesla Model S on autopilot “sped up” before ramming into the back of a stationary firetruck in Utah, finding that the driver took her hands off the steering wheel more than a dozen times prior to the crash.

The coverage of the accident and resulting crash report drew criticism from Tesla’s Elon Musk, who balked at the media’s interest in autopilot-related Tesla crashes resulting in minor injuries while not regularly covering the thousands of road collisions in which people died.

“It’s super messed up that a Tesla crash resulting in a broken ankle is front page news and the ~40,000 people who died in US auto accidents alone in past year get almost no coverage,” Musk wrote. “What’s actually amazing about this accident is that a Model S hit a fire truck at 60mph and the driver only broke an ankle. An impact at that speed usually results in severe injury or death.”

It’s super messed up that a Tesla crash resulting in a broken ankle is front page news and the ~40,000 people who died in US auto accidents alone in past year get almost no coverage https://t.co/6gD8MzD6VU — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 14, 2018

At least two people have died in autopilot-related crashes in the United States.

On Sunday, Tesla said in a statement addressing the most recent crash, “Tesla has not yet received any data from the car, but we are working to establish the facts of the incident,” NBC Bay Area reported.

No attorney for Tran could be located.

