

U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing Sept. 27. (Reuters/Jim Bourg)

The American Bar Association called on the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday evening to halt the confirmation vote for Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court, saying it should not move forward until an FBI investigation into the sexual assault allegations against him can be completed.

“The basic principles that underscore the Senate’s constitutional duty of advice and consent on federal judicial nominees require nothing less than a careful examination of the accusations and facts by the FBI,” ABA President Robert Carlson wrote in a letter to Chairman Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa) and ranking committee Democrat Dianne Feinstein (Calif), obtained by The Washington Post.

“Each appointment to our nation’s Highest Court (as with all others) is simply too important to rush to a vote,” Carlson wrote in the letter, obtained by The Washington Post. “Deciding to proceed without conducting an additional investigation would not only have a lasting impact on the Senate’s reputation, but it will also negatively affect the great trust necessary for the American people to have in the Supreme Court.”

The ABA, with 400,000 members, is the legal profession’s largest organization. Kavanaugh supporters have bragged about its favorable rating of Kavanaugh, with Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) describing the imprimatur as the “gold standard.”

The ABA letter came hours after a tumultuous and emotional hearing in which Christine Blasey Ford, a California psychology professor, testified that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in 1982. Kavanaugh angrily denied it.

Democrats on the committee complained bitterly about the majority’s unwillingness to have an FBI investigation and accused Republicans of rushing the confirmation.

In her opening statement, Ford told of how Kavanaugh pinned her to a bed, groped her and covered her mouth at a summer gathering when they were teenagers. In his, Kavanaugh cast himself as a victim of a “calculated and orchestrated political hit” against him, fueled by “pent-up anger about President Trump and the 2016 election.” An outside prosecutor, Rachel Mitchell of Maricopa County, Ariz., led much of the questioning.

The committee announced Thursday evening that it would go ahead with a vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination Friday morning, with a final confirmation vote expected Tuesday. In calling for the FBI investigation into Ford’s claims before any such vote could happen, Carlson urged the Senate to “remain an institution that will reliably follow the law and not politics.”

The ABA letter is unlikely to stop them, but is sure to be used as ammunition by Kavanaugh critics.