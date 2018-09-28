By the end of Thursday’s hours-long Senate hearing, one fact about Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh was abundantly clear: He likes beer.

“I drank beer with my friends,” Kavanaugh told senators in his opening statement, describing his younger days. “Almost everyone did. Sometimes I had too many beers. Sometimes others did. I liked beer. I still like beer.”

Alcohol, specifically how much Kavanaugh drank, was at the center of the Judicial Committee’s hearing dedicated to assessing the credibility of sexual assault allegations brought against the judge by Christine Blasey Ford.

Ford alleges that she was pinned to a bed by Kavanaugh, who was “stumbling drunk,” at a party when they were both teenagers. Similarly, the other two women who have come forward with accusations of sexual misconduct claim Kavanaugh was drinking during the alleged events. Former college classmates have used words such as “sloppy” and “frequently, incoherently drunk” to describe Kavanaugh, whose high school senior yearbook page also includes references to drinking and parties.

On Thursday, Kavanaugh confidently proclaimed he never sexually assaulted anyone.

‘I am innocent’: Inside the room for Kavanaugh’s testimony on sexual assault allegations View Graphic ‘I am innocent’: Inside the room for Kavanaugh’s testimony on sexual assault allegations

But when it came to alcohol consumption, his answers became vague and his frustration showed.

In some instances, when faced with questions related to drinking too much, many noticed that Kavanaugh appeared “defensive” and “evasive,” not providing direct answers or throwing questions back at the senators who asked them.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), for example, asked if his drinking ever caused him to be unable to remember events and he became insolent.

“You’re asking about blackout, I don’t know, have you?” he said.

Apart from the normal inclination of anyone not wanting to be perceived as an excessive drinker, it’s possible Kavanaugh’s answers were more calculated. Any acknowledgment of excessive drinking and drunkenness would help corroborate the accounts put forth by his accusers of what happened during his high school and college years. The suggestion that he was subject to blacking out could be used to show that he was in no position to know one way or the other what he had allegedly done to Ford. It could have undermined his claims of utter certainty that he never was at the gathering described by Ford.

While we are on break, some reflections. Whenever asked about his drinking, Kavanaugh's reflex is to say, I got good grades, I got into good schools. Not responsive. It is defensive. Also when asked about drinking he also turns it around aggressively questioning senator



196/x — Jennifer Taub (@jentaub) September 27, 2018

Attempts to deal with suggestions of drunken behavior began three days ago when Kavanaugh and his wife Ashley Estes Kavanaugh sat for a deeply personal interview with Fox News. During the interview, Kavanaugh described himself as a churchgoing, scholar-athlete, who did occasionally drink beer, but had never blacked out.

He returned to the subject in his opening statement: “I did not drink beer to the point of blacking out, and I never sexually assaulted anyone,” he said.

But, when Rachel Mitchell, the Arizona prosecutor tapped by Republican senators to question Kavanaugh and Ford, asked the judge what he considered to be “too many beers,” Kavanaugh faltered.

“I don’t know,” he said, pausing. “Uh, you know, whatever the chart says, uh, blood alcohol chart.”

Rachel Mitchell: “What do you consider to be too many beers?”



Brett Kavanaugh: “I don't know. Whatever the chart says. Blood-alcohol chart.” https://t.co/wkM6MaQZZI pic.twitter.com/l6fYaj5cst — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 27, 2018

Kavanaugh acknowledged that he was one of the people who might have had “too many beers on occasion,” but then Mitchell asked if he had ever passed out from drinking.

Stammering, Kavanaugh responded, “Passed out would be no, but I’ve gone to sleep. But I’ve never blacked out. That’s the allegation . . . and that’s wrong.”

“Did anyone ever tell you about something that happened in your presence that you didn’t remember during a time that you had been drinking?” she asked.

“No . . . we drank beer and . . . so did I think the vast majority of people our age at the time. In any event, we drank beer and still do, so whatever, yeah,” he said trailing off.

As the hearing went on, Kavanaugh appeared to become increasingly frustrated by questions about his drinking.

Take, for example, when Sen. Patrick J. Leahy (D-V.T.) brought up a book written by Kavanaugh’s close friend Mark Judge called “Wasted: Tales of a Gen-X Drunk.” In the book, Judge, whom Ford alleges witnessed Kavanaugh attack her, chronicled his recovery from alcoholism, The Post’s Emma Brown reported. While Kavanaugh is not mentioned in the book, there is a character named “Bart O’Kavanaugh,” who “puked in someone’s car” and “passed out on his way back from a party.”

Leahy asked Kavanaugh if he was the person Judge had written about. Kavanaugh did not give a direct answer and engaged in a heated back-and-forth with Leahy.

“Judge Kavanaugh, I’m trying to get a straight answer from you under oath,” Leahy finally said. “Are you Bart O’Kavanaugh that he’s referring to, yes or no?”

“You’d have to ask him,” Kavanaugh said.

When Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) had Kavanaugh decode the slang in his yearbook page — believed to be yet another example of the party culture in which he is accused of partaking — the inquiry naturally turned to alcohol.

“So the vomiting that you reference in the ‘Ralph Club’ reference is related consumption of alcohol?” Whitehouse asked.

Kavanaugh: “Senator, I was the top of my class academically, busted my butt in school. Captain of the varsity basketball team. Got into Yale College. When I got into Yale College, got into Yale Law School. I’ve worked my tail off.”

Whitehouse repeated his initial question, and Kavanaugh, talking over him, hastened to claim he already answered it.

“Did it relate to alcohol? You haven’t answered that,” Whitehouse said.

“I like beer,” Kavanaugh said loudly. “Do you like beer senator or not? What do you like to drink?”

As Whitehouse attempted to move on to his next question, Kavanaugh asked again, “Senator, what do you like to drink?”

This is literally the most defensive anyone has ever been about drinking alcohol #Kavanaugh pic.twitter.com/N66De1Nn4I — Tommy Christopher (@tommyxtopher) September 27, 2018

Kavanaugh’s hostility returned when he engaged with Klobuchar, the Democratic senator, in what was arguably his lowest moment throughout the entire hearing.

Things started smoothly as Kavanaugh praised Klobuchar, saying he has “a lot of respect for” her. He then respectfully listened to Klobuchar explain how her father had “struggled with alcoholism” and is still in Alcoholics Anonymous at 90 years old.

But when she started talking about how Kavanaugh’s freshman year roommate and former college peers had characterized his behavior when drinking, he, once again, became defensive.

He called into question his old roommate’s credibility, and launched into a lengthy and tangential story about the dynamics of his freshman year dorm room, until Klobuchar was forced to cut him off to ask her question.

“Was there ever a time when you drank so much that you couldn’t remember what happened or part of what happened the night before?” she asked.

“No, I remember what happened and I think you’ve probably had beer Senator,” Kavanaugh said, as Klobuchar spoke over him.

Klobuchar: “So you’re saying there’s never been a case where you drank so much that you didn’t remember what happened the night before or part of what happened?”

Kavanaugh: “You’re asking about blackout, I don’t know have you?”

Klobuchar: “Could you answer the question judge? So, that’s not happened? Is that your answer?”

Kavanaugh: “Yea and I’m curious if you have.”

Clearly uncomfortable, Klobuchar released a short laugh before responding, “I have no drinking problem judge.”

“Yeah, nor do I,” Kavanaugh said with a smile.

The exchange was described by The Washington Post’s Jennifer Rubin as “a moment of singular cruelty and disrespect.” On social media, people were both shocked and outraged.

Brett Kavanaugh fires back at Amy Klobuchar about drinking problems.



Its well known that her father was an alcoholic.



This is beyond appalling. pic.twitter.com/MHB9ZGkDtf — Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) September 27, 2018

New York Magazine reporter Cristian Farias described it as “surreal.”

That exchange with a calm Amy Klobuchar, who asked Kavanaugh if he'd ever drank to the point of not remembering what he did the day before, was surreal.



He wouldn't answer the question and and threw it back to her.



Klobuchar: "I do not have a drinking problem."



Incredible. — Cristian Farias (@cristianafarias) September 27, 2018

I hated the way Brett Kavanaugh treated Amy Klobuchar today. Such an ugly moment. — Matt Murphy (@MattMurph24) September 28, 2018

When the hearing resumed after a recess, Kavanaugh apologized to Klobuchar.

“She asked me a question at the end that I responded by asking her a question,” he said. “Sorry I did that. This is a tough process. I’m sorry about that.”

Klobuchar accepted the apology.

“I appreciate that,” she said. “I would like to add that when you have a parent that’s an alcoholic you’re pretty careful about drinking.”