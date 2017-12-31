One sheriff’s deputy was killed and four others shot after being called to the scene of a domestic disturbance at an apartment complex south of Denver, authorities said.

Two civilians were also shot in the incident, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet.

The suspect is believed to be dead, the sheriff’s office said.

The shooting occurred as deputies responded to a domestic call at the Cooper Canyon Apartments in Highlands Ranch, which is about 16 miles south of Denver.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.