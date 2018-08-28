A sweeping report from George Washington University shows Maria’s devastation in Puerto Rico led to an estimated 2,975 excess deaths in the six months after the storm made landfall last year.

The study, requested by the governor of Puerto Rico, is based on mortality data that compares the deaths from September 2017 to February 2018 with death rates in previous years. The study’s estimate takes into consideration the hundreds of thousands of Puerto Ricans who evacuated the island after the storm’s Sept. 20 landfall.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.