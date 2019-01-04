The deaths follow a decision by Trump administration officials to leave the scenic parks open even as the Interior Department has halted most of its operations. During previous extended shutdowns, the National Park Service barred access to its sites across the nation.
This is a developing story. It will be updated.
The deaths follow a decision by Trump administration officials to leave the scenic parks open even as the Interior Department has halted most of its operations. During previous extended shutdowns, the National Park Service barred access to its sites across the nation.