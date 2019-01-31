The Trump administration on Thursday proposed bringing transparency to one of the most secretive aspects of drug pricing by ending the widespread practice of rebates to middlemen — often cited as a major driver of ever-increasing drug prices.

Under the draft regulation announced by Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, drug manufacturers would be allowed to offer discounted prices directly to consumers, but they would no longer be able to give rebates to middlemen known as pharmacy benefit managers.

