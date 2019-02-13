The war-powers legislation now heads to the Senate, where sponsors have said they are hopeful Republicans and Democrats will vote to support it in coming weeks. Lawmakers lack the numbers, however, to overcome a promised presidential veto.
This is a developing story. It will be updated.
The war-powers legislation now heads to the Senate, where sponsors have said they are hopeful Republicans and Democrats will vote to support it in coming weeks. Lawmakers lack the numbers, however, to overcome a promised presidential veto.