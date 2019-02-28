Anyone can create a new emoji. Yes, even you.

By Kolin Pope

It might be tempting to assume that new emoji are flown in by stork, handed down from high atop a mountain or mined in caves below the Silicon Valley giants’ headquarters.

The truth is even more surprising: Anyone can propose a new emoji. Yes, even you.

Mark Bramhill, an audio producer and host of the podcast “Welcome to Macintosh,” discovered this fact in the middle of 2016 — and his mind immediately went wild with the possibilities. Yet at the time, the road from idea to emoji was not well-mapped. Bramhill soon realized that all paths led to the little-known global language standards organization that — somehow — found itself tasked with regulating emoji: the Unicode Consortium.

With this knowledge, Mark began an unusual journey to bring his “person meditating” () emoji onto phones all over the world. Read more >

Parkland students report on the shooting they survived and the classmates they lost.

‘We’re kids, but we’re also journalists’

By Whitney Shefte and Alice Li

Hurricanes. Assault. Climate change. Vaping. The student journalists at the Eagle Eye, the school newspaper at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High, have never shied away from chronicling fraught topics. But on Feb. 14, their Parkland, Fla., school became the news, when 14 students and three staff members were killed. Media from across the nation descended. But no one had the perspective of the reporters, editors, photographers and designers at the Eagle Eye. They had huddled in closets as a gunman stalked the hallways. They had lost classmates and teachers. There was a story, and it was theirs to tell. The Washington Post filmed the students as they put together an edition of their paper that was unlike any before. Read more >

‘I’m not just the guy in the video’

By Rhonda Colvin, Malcolm Cook and Jayne Orenstein

Desmond Marrow’s arrest was caught on a video that went viral in April 2018. As he revisits the scene where the incident occurred, he reflects on the ways the encounter had an impact on him. Read more >

The Biological Clock

By Nicole Ellis

Journalist Nicole Ellis takes us on a personal exploration as she considers freezing her eggs. Read more >

How to Be a Journalist

Every news story has a story. Go beyond the headlines with Libby Casey as she explains how journalists do their jobs. Read more >

The spectacular rise and fall of Paul Manafort

Before he joined the Trump campaign, Paul Manafort hadn’t been seen around Washington in a while. He had made a name for himself in the D.C. lobbying world, but he made a fortune overseas, advising strongmen and doing business with oligarchs. Then his past caught up with him. Read more >

A class of their own

By Alice Li, Jayne Orenstein, Sarah Hashemi and Kayla Epstein

2018 was a record-breaking year for women winning political office, especially women of color; in 2019, they will start to make their mark. In an original documentary, The Washington Post goes behind the scenes with two newly elected women as they take their place in the 116th Congress: Deb Haaland, one of the first two Native American women to serve in Congress, and Ayanna Pressley, the first African American woman to represent Massachusetts. They carry not only the expectations of their constituents, but the hopes of women who see themselves reflected in government for the first time. Read more >

A toxic town, a search for answers

By Whitney Shefte

Industrial chemicals dumped long ago still haunt Minden, W.Va., a community beset by cancer and fear. Like her father, physician Ayne Amjad is trying to track the links. Read more >

‘Pure incompetence’

By Whitney Shefte

As fatal heroin overdoses exploded in black neighborhoods, D.C. officials ignored life-saving strategies and misspent millions of federal grant dollars. More than 800 deaths later, the city is still reckoning with the damage it failed to prevent. Read more >

Throwback Thursday

By Lindsey Sitz

“Throwback Thursday” explores the truth behind our childhood memories and how that truth connects us all.

The first season will be screened at SxSw in March and four new episodes will be released Thursdays on the Washington Post homepage in March and April. Sign up here (link) to get notified when new episodes are released. Read more >