O’Rourke, the former congressman who lost his 2018 bid to unseat Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, has entered the presidential race after months of speculation and meetings with high-ranking Democrats, including former president Barack Obama.

O’Rourke, 46, who represented a congressional district along the border for three terms, built a deep fundraising base during his 2018 run, for which he raised more than $80 million.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.