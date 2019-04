Ermias Asghedom, who went by the name Nipsey Hussle, was one of three victims of a shooting outside the rapper’s store, The Marathon Clothing, on Sunday night, police say. His debut studio album, Victory Lap, earned a nomination for best rap album at the 61st annual Grammy Awards in 2019.

His latest tweet read, “Having strong enemies is a blessing.”

The identities of the two surviving victims are unknown, and police have named no suspects.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.