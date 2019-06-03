In a decision expected to send a chill through the stem cell industry, a federal judge ruled in favor of the FDA Monday in a suit against a Florida-based stem cell company whose treatments had blinded at least four patients. Judge Ursula Ungaro said the FDA has the authority to regulate a common procedure in the burgeoning industry – using stem cells derived from patients’ fat. The judge did not order the company, U.S. Stem Cell, to halt the procedures, but she is expected to issue an injunction shortly.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.