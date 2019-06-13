The USDA’s Economic Research Service, a statistical agency, and the National Institute of Food and Agriculture, which funds cutting-edge agricultural science, will be relocated from Washington this fall, according to Perdue, who says the move puts the agencies closer to major farm regions and would save taxpayer dollars. Current employees, congressional Democrats and a bipartisan coalition of former USDA leaders contend the move would harm the agencies.

