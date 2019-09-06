Physicians published detailed descriptions of an acute lung disorder in people who vape and described the trend as “worrisome” in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned that no consistent e-cigarette products have been linked to the disorder, and that while some victims used marijuana-based products, some report using only nicotine products.

There are now 450 possible cases in 33 states and one territory, three deaths, and one death under investigation.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.