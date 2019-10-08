James Peebles of Princeton will split the prize with Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz of the University of Geneva for “groundbreaking discoveries about our universe and Earth’s place in the cosmos.” Peebles specialized in the cosmic background radiation left over from the Big Bang, and Mayor and Queloz discovered the first planet around a distant star.
This is a developing story. It will be updated.
James Peebles of Princeton will split the prize with Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz of the University of Geneva for “groundbreaking discoveries about our universe and Earth’s place in the cosmos.” Peebles specialized in the cosmic background radiation left over from the Big Bang, and Mayor and Queloz discovered the first planet around a distant star.