

Matt Wieters’s face says it all in this picture, taken before a cold and rainy night in Denver. (David Zalubowski/Associated Press)

DENVER — Without watching a game at Coors Field, one simply cannot understand the feeling that surrounds leads built between its walls. The only thing certain, as the Washington Nationals learned Tuesday night, is that leads will not last for long. Deficits do not loom like they do other places. Three-run leads feel like one-run leads, and become them in a flash.

After the Nationals’ pitching staff combined to allow 12 runs Tuesday night, Daniel Murphy praised the effort. Dusty Baker talked more about Coors Field than the four runs Joe Blanton allowed, or the fact that a 10-run lead in the seventh became a three-run lead by the ninth.

“That’s Coors Field at its finest right there. No lead is safe. No deficit is secure. You just gotta keep playing and keep playing and keep scoring,” Baker said. “… I played a lot of games here, and you’re always nervous. You don’t want to take anybody out. You want to give guys rest, but you don’t know. A couple walks, a couple hits, homers and they’re back in the game.”

The Rockies trailed by seven early and were never out of it. Joe Ross did not look sharp, to the point that by the time he ran into trouble in the fifth, one could reasonably have worried that he was injured. His fastball velocity, which averages just below 93 miles per hour in his career, was in the high 80s. His slider was not biting, as is customary in the thin air of Coors Field, where air resistance against the seams does not build as it does in heavier air.

“He’ll be better the next time out,” said Baker, who added that he had no concerns despite the drop in velocity and what looked, at times, to be somewhat uncomfortable mechanics from the 23-year-old starter. Ross threw 4 2/3 innings and allowed five runs, and admitted that the conditions — and the 66-minute rain delay he waited through — contributed.

“It’s kind of tough. I went out at my normal time to get ready, then find out there’s gonna be a rain delay,” Ross said. “Plus, it was not ideal temperature-wise. I just tried to go out and compete with what I had today. I’m not going to look too deep into velocity and stuff like that.”

Ross said people told him his stuff might not move as much at Coors Field as it would elsewhere, and he noticed that in the bullpen before the game. He tried to adjust, and maneuvered through those 4 2/3 innings, but did benefit from a handful of near-miss fly balls to the warning track throughout.

Two innings after Ross left, Koda Glover allowed back-to-back hits to start the seventh inning, then two sacrifice flies to score them. Glover has now allowed four earned runs in 8 2/3 innings, though he has walked just one batter.

More troubling than Glover’s outing was Blanton’s eighth inning. He allowed four straight hits to start the inning, the fourth of which was a home run to Charlie Blackmon. Blanton said last week he had mechanical trouble he just couldn’t shake, and was trying to work through it on the fly. He has now allowed at least one run in four of his last five outings — eight runs in 3 1/3 official innings. His recent struggles cannot be explained away by Coors Field, and are certainly troubling, particularly given that Sammy Solis is on the disabled list and Blake Treinen is working through what can only be described as a reliever’s slump.

With Blanton struggling, righty Matt Albers is growing in his importance. Baker turned to him to put out the fire in the eighth, and he did so, throwing strikes and working quickly. Albers has not allowed a run in five appearances and six innings. He did not allow a run all spring training.

“He’s been a savior for us,” Baker said. “He comes in, he throws strikes, he throws quality strikes, and he’ll always take the ball. He was really the find of the winter. I’m glad we have him.”

Baker said he didn’t know whether the Nationals would need to restock their bullpen after Tuesday’s strange win. While he called on everybody but Treinen and Oliver Perez, none of his relievers went more than an inning except Enny Romero. Jacob Turner is filling a spot on the roster while Stephen Strasburg is on paternity leave, so the Nationals could make a move to add a reliever if they absolutely needed one. Baker did not seem convinced that they do.

But he did not seem particularly worried about individual pitching performances, either. He seems to think Coors Field is not a place to draw conclusions, nor redraw blueprints. It is, he says, a place to be survived — and his team seems to feel the same way.

“Great job by the pitching staff. It’s a tough place to pitch,” Murphy said. “I know the guys are really trying to get a feel for what they’re doing when they’re down in the bullpen, how the ball comes out and stuff. We gave them a lead, and they held it up, and that’s kind of what we’re going for.”