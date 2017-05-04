

A.J. Cole likely will make his season debut for the Nationals on Saturday in Philadelphia. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

When Nationals Manager Dusty Baker was asked who would next pitch in his team’s fifth starter spot following Joe Ross’s demotion Tuesday, he said he didn’t know. It depended on which pitchers were required in relief in Washington’s three-game series against the Diamondbacks, he said, before the club went to Philadelphia and a fifth starter was needed Saturday.

Logic rendered Jacob Turner the top choice. He was effective in his first start against the Rockies at Coors Field, yielding three runs over six innings. But the bullpen was shorthanded Wednesday and Turner was called on to pitch in relief. By the end of Washington’s 2-1 win, he had logged four scoreless innings, eliminating him as a possibility for the Saturday start. So it appears the assignment will fall to A.J. Cole.

“That impacts it a lot,” Baker said. “So we’ll probably go with Cole.”

Cole was called up to take Ross’s roster spot Tuesday, but had to serve the final three games of a five-game suspension he was issued for throwing at Pirates third baseman Jung Ho Kang at the end of last season. He is eligible to pitch Friday. His status — and Shawn Kelley’s illness — forced the Nationals to turn to Turner Wednesday.

Cole, 25, made eight starts for the Nationals from late August through the end of last regular season because of injuries to Stephen Strasburg and Ross. He posted a 5.17 ERA in those outings. He failed to pitch into the sixth inning in six of his starts.

Cole, a former top prospect, is now rotation depth for the Nationals. He was optioned to Class AAA Syracuse to start the season and posted a 6.63 ERA across 19 innings in four starts. He allowed seven runs (six earned) on eight hits over 4 2/3 innings in his last outing Friday.

Cole has appeared in two games against the Phillies, starting one last September. He allowed four runs on five hits over five innings in that start at Nationals Park. If he does pitch this weekend, it’ll be his first appearance at Citizens Bank Park.

