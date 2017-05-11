

Nationals center fielder prospect Victor Robles, a 19-year-old from the Dominican Republic, is No. 9 on MLB’s top prospect list. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

The Washington Nationals’ stockpile of prospects got smaller last winter, when two of their top three prospects headed to Chicago in exchange for Adam Eaton. When Baseball America released its midseason list of top 100 prospects last season, the Nationals had five players on the list. When Baseball America released an updated top 100 Thursday, two of those five prospects were still on the list.

One of them, Victor Robles, is No. 9, the youngest player in the top 10 at 19 years old. Robles, who spent much of April on the disabled list with hamstring trouble, has an OPS of .815 in 18 games with Class A Potomac, and seems to be on the big league fast track. Some within the organization think he could be ready as soon as next season.

The other carry-over from last year’s list, Erick Fedde, slid up to No. 48, eight spots behind former top prospect Lucas Giolito, now in the White Sox system, who has fallen somewhat after a disappointing 2016 season. Fedde is pitching to a 3.26 ERA in six starts for Class AA Harrisburg after impressing the Nationals with a strong showing at big league spring training. He is now the top-rated pitching prospect in the Nationals system by a wide margin, replacing Giolito and righty Reynaldo Lopez, who is ranked No. 23, also with the White Sox.

New to the list is 18-year-old outfielder Juan Soto, another prized product of the Nationals’ increased international efforts. Soto is currently on the disabled list after suffering an ankle injury, but followed a season in which he won the Gulf Coast League MVP Award by leading the South Atlantic league in batting average (.360) and standing fifth in OPS (.950).

His Suns teammate, shortstop Carter Kieboom, is one of the four players with a better OPS than Soto. Kieboom is hitting .339 with a 1.005 OPS, good enough to break into the top 100 at No. 98. Kieboom was the Nationals’ first pick in the 2017 draft, 28th overall.

So the Nationals, generally known for their organizational pitching depth, now have more position-playing depth than they once did, with more expected to come soon as the international teenagers they signed last summer begin climbing to higher levels. For now, they have one fewer player in the Baseball America Top 100 than they did last year, when Trea Turner, Giolito, and Lopez were on the list with Robles and Fedde.