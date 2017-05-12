

The return of Shawn Kelley, one of the leaders of the Nationals bullpen, should help in the later innings this weekend. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

The Washington Nationals got an unexpected evening off Thursday when rain washed out their series finale with the Baltimore Orioles, ensuring more Beltway Baseball will be on the way in June. They are scheduled to play again Friday against the familiar Philadelphia Phillies, with whom they will have spent four of six regular-season weekends by the time this series is done.

The Nationals enter this weekend at 22-12, the second-winningest team in the National League behind the Colorado Rockies, but owners of the best winning percentage (.647) in the league. They were able to skip A.J. Cole Thursday night, thereby avoiding a matchup of Cole and emerging Oriole Dylan Bundy, and allowing them to go straight to Tanner Roark for Friday night’s series opener.

The Phillies, meanwhile, are 13-19, and just lost two games to the Seattle Mariners this week in Philadelphia. They also extended the contract of manager Pete Mackanin, who took over unexpectedly for Ryne Sandberg two seasons ago. The Nationals are 5 1/2 games up on the Mets and eight games up on the Phillies, the two N.L. East teams nearest them in the standings.

WEATHER PERMITTING

The forecast does not look much better for Friday night than it was for Thursday’s. In fact, the forecast might actually be worse, and the rain is not supposed to let up until late Saturday. The whole weekend could be one long, wet wait.

Fortunately, Friday’s starter Roark is used to such things, having once referred to himself as the “rain guy” — the one for whom rain seems like a constant disruption, forcing him to sit for long periods of time before warming up, teaching him how to handle unpredictable delays. He will be followed by Gio Gonzalez and Max Scherzer.

Unlike the Orioles, with whom the Nationals shared one mutual off-day, the Nationals and Phillies could absorb a rainout this weekend. Though they will not play each other again until September, a quirk of the National League East schedule, both teams are off Monday. Rain Friday would not necessarily cause either side scheduling hardships later in the season.

THE FAMILIAR PHILLIES



These Phillies, formerly a proverbial walk-in-the-park for the Nationals, are playing them tougher in 2017. Nine games in to what will be 19 meetings, the Phillies are one win shy of matching last year’s win total against their division rivals.

Second baseman Cesar Hernandez has been the revelation of the Philadelphia offense, hitting .324 as play begins Friday, one of the top 20 hitters in baseball by average as of mid-May.

Meanwhile, in part because of some late-inning heroics from Nationals hitters, the Phillies have had to shuffle closers, too. They began with Jeanmar Gomez, who lost the job after the Nationals scored three against him in the ninth on the first weekend of the season. They moved to Joaquin Benoit, but soon began using Hector Neris in that role, too. He struggled this week, including taking one of two Phillies losses against the Mariners. Gomez is now on the disabled list. The Phillies are one of the few teams in baseball enduring a relief roller coaster comparable to the one the Nationals have ridden this season.

HOW DO YOU SPELL RELIEF? K-E-L-L-E-Y

That troubled Nationals bullpen should begin to heal this weekend when righties Shawn Kelley and Koda Glover — closer 1a and closer 1b right now — are expected to return from the disabled list. Neither was particularly dominant when they headed to the 10-day DL. Kelley was pitching to a 5.40 ERA, but had 13 strikeouts in 10 innings. Glover was pitching to a 4.92 ERA with a 0.92 WHIP.

Their return will signal the departure of two pitchers, likely Cole and reliever Matt Grace, though no one has said as much yet. Barring a rainout or two, the Nationals do not necessarily need a fifth starter until next weekend in Atlanta. That fifth starter could be Jacob Turner, who has pitched well out of the bullpen and must stay on the big league roster since he is out of options. Grace has appeared in two games and is pitching to a 6.00 ERA.

The return of Kelley and Glover effectively allows the Nationals to return to what has been an evolving late-inning plan. Kelley can close (when not overworked), and Glover can join Matt Albers and Enny Romero as potential set-up options. One or more members of that trio can move back to seventh-inning duties, making the whole bullpen feel a little bit sturdier than it has this month. Sammy Solis still seems like he is a long way away from returning, meaning once Kelley and Glover return, the Nationals might not have any reinforcements on the way for some time.

PITCHING PROBABLES

Fri.: Nick Pivetta vs. Tanner Roark

Sat.: Vince Velasquez vs. Gio Gonzalez

Sun.: Jeremy Hellickson vs. Max Scherzer