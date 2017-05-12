

The Washington Nationals have a bullpen problem, plain and simple. They are well aware they have a bullpen problem, well-acquainted with the numbers, well-trained in answering questions about what continues to go wrong.

Normally, when one discusses something like “the success of the Nationals bullpen,” or “the mood of the clubhouse,” the terms are too general. The clubhouse is composed of twenty-five players and those twenty-five players have their own issues. No one mood accurately describes such a diverse unit.

The same is true of the bullpen. To say the Nationals bullpen is still confident, or lacks confidence, or does anything at all, would normally be too great a generalization. Seven men make up that group on a normal day. One of them probably has confidence. Another might not. Generalizing misses the nuance so necessary to understanding the ever-changing baseball organism.

But it is, nevertheless, fair to say this Nationals bullpen is struggling. Nearly every member is pitching worse than his resume suggests he should, with Matt Albers and Jacob Turner serving as the only unexpected exceptions.

Nationals relievers entered Thursday pitching to the second-worst FIP (fielding independent pitching, an adjusted version of ERA) in the National League at 4.86. Their combined WHIP is 1.44, eighth-highest in the majors, nearly a quarter of a base runner per inning more than last season’s group, which qualified as one of the top three bullpens in baseball by most statistical measures. Making that number more problematic is the fact that Nationals relievers are stranding 71.5 percent of runners, which is in the lower half of major league bullpens. Opponents are hitting .281 against Nationals relievers, who are throwing more pitches in the strike zone than anyone else.

Obviously, the Nationals cannot overhaul their bullpen entirely. They cannot replace seven relievers — or even four or five — at a tolerable cost and expect dramatic improvement. The bullpen was a concern entering this season. No one could have predicted it would struggle like this. Joe Blanton, one of the best relievers in baseball the past two seasons, is mired in a battle with his mechanics. Blake Treinen is working his way back into last season’s dominant form. Sammy Solis is hurt. This list of underachievers is nearly all-inclusive.

But unlike starters, relievers cannot afford between-outings bullpen sessions to work on things. They do not get four days of rest to reset, nor even two or three at times. Given those circumstances, how can Nationals relievers change things?

“We work everyday. We talk about things. We do flat ground every day,” Nationals pitching coach Mike Maddux said. “It’s a crazy game, with its ebb and flow. Through the course of the season, there are going to be times when every mistake you make gets hit. There are going to be times when it doesn’t.”

If you ask the Nationals relievers, the answers are generally the same: It’s been a few bad breaks, one bad pitch, a broken-bat single that fell in. That is not to say they do not own the results. To a man, they have all stood up to answer questions over and over again. But the whole thing has been, as Treinen put it recently, “a head-scratcher.”

For example, if one looks at the bullpen’s cumulative xFIP, Fielding Independent Pitching calculated with the league average homer-to-fly ball ratio, instead of the actual, the Nationals rank in the middle of the pack. So many outside factors contribute to the percentage of fly balls that sail out, making the statistic considerably more of a fair measure of a pitcher’s actual performance. The xFIP is more than half a run lower than their FIP. Their home run-to-fly ball ratio is 17.1 percent, second-highest in baseball. The league average is 11.7 percent.

Are the Nationals just making worse pitches than the rest of the league, chucking up more hittable mistakes than their peers on other rosters? The resumes of the players involved suggest that would not be the case.

Perhaps there is something to the idea that the Nationals have been, in part, unlucky. Hitters are batting .322 on balls put in play against Nationals relievers. The league average is .286, a large disparity often attributed to luck or a surplus of particularly hard contact. The Nationals are not allowing more hard contact than the rest of the league, so luck must play some role. The first answer to the question of how to fix the Nationals bullpen, then, is to wait. As Mike Rizzo said to reporters recently, “they need to pitch better.”

Outside the numbers, the Nationals bullpen is adrift in large part because the team currently has no set closer with Shawn Kelley and Koda Glover on the disabled list. Both Kelley and Glover, unproven though he is, expect to be activated this weekend. Their presence should help.

Kelley will give the Nationals a closer, taking care of what has been one of the more troublesome innings for the Nationals, the ninth. Second, Glover will provide another late-inning set-up type, perhaps to pair with emergent Matt Albers in that role. All of that leaves Treinen and Blanton and Enny Romero to take care of the seventh inning, when whatever the statistics say about the importance of those outings, the pressure feels less weighty somehow. They can figure things out on the job without holding the game so entirely in their hands, perhaps allowing them to find their rhythm.

“Everybody down there is a fireman — the bell rings, you go. If you’re on a team with established roles, guys ease into it,” Maddux said. “They know when to prepare, when to turn on the mental switch.”

Set roles should help, and the Nationals need them to, as it seems no outside help is on the way soon. The organization is not considering moving Joe Ross to the bullpen, according to a person familiar with their thinking, and still believe he will be a starter after he sorts his mechanics out at Class AAA Syracuse. Joe Nathan and Neal Cotts, with decades of major league experience between them, are both at Syracuse now, potentially available for a call-up if needed. But the list of big league-ready relievers in the minors is short.

As for external solutions, Rizzo has not engaged in serious trade discussions for relievers, according to a person familiar with the situation, in keeping with what he said in multiple radio appearances this week. It is too early to tell who will be selling and too early to give up on the pitchers they have, the thinking goes. Plus, the Nationals are firmly in first place in the National League East, with no reason to make a panicked swap now.

The group of available relievers at this year’s trade deadline will be far less heralded than the group Rizzo chose from last year, when the Cubs traded for Aroldis Chapman and won the World Series, and the Indians trade for Andrew Miller and nearly did the same. White Sox closer David Robertson, who Rizzo and White Sox GM Rick Hahn discussed this winter, is out there. Royals righty Kelvin Herrera could be available too, though the asking price will probably be high. Pirates lefty Tony Watson might be another fit, as are any of the Pirates relievers. Rizzo and Pirates General Manager Neal Huntington have worked out deals for a reliever before. The Twins might deal, as could the Phillies (Joaquin Benoit) or even the Braves.

But the Nationals have not leapt into that market yet, preferring to wade into mid-May in a state of cautious optimism that history will win out. The ultimate question, it seems, will be whether they’re willing to bet their season on it.