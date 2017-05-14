Jayson Werth is getting a rest. (Mark Tenally/Associated Press)

The whiteboard at the entrance to the Nationals clubhouse provided an important message ahead of Sunday’s doubleheader: “Dressed by 12:00.” Normally, players are required to be stretched and ready far earlier than 90 minutes before game time. But because the Nationals will play two games Sunday, Dusty Baker decided to let his players report later. Most of them had arrived by 11:30, when Jayson Werth walked in, with a cheery good morning. A few minutes later the Nationals’ Game 1 lineup came out, and Werth was not in it.

Werth left Saturday night’s game with tightness in his groin, the same issue that cost him three games in late April, something he said he has had to deal with now and then for the last two years. He said this particular issue did not feel nearly as bad as the one for which he missed those games, and that he hoped he would be able to play at least one of the Nationals’ two games Sunday. Baker does not meet the media before Sunday games, and therefore could not provide an update.

Werth is not the only player out of the Game 1 lineup against Phillies right-hander Jeremy Hellickson. Ryan Zimmerman will rest, too. Zimmerman had two hits in Saturday night’s win, and will likely play the second game of the doubleheader, when Max Scherzer throws for the Nationals. Scherzer is not expected at the park for Game 1, so he can maintain his normal pre-start routine. Gio Gonzalez will start Game 1.

Because of the doubleheader, both teams are allowed a 26th man, one that does not count against transactions, a player that does not have to have spent 10 days in the minors since he was optioned last. That player will be Matt Grace, who the Nationals optioned to Syracuse when Koda Glover and Shawn Kelley returned Friday. Friday night’s game was rained out, so Grace never went to Syracuse, staying around instead so as to serve as the 26th man Sunday.

Without Zimmerman or Werth, Brian Goodwin will hit second and play left, while Anthony Rendon moves up to the cleanup spot to split lefties Bryce Harper and Daniel Murphy.

NATIONALS

Trea Turner SS

Brian Goodwin LF

Bryce Harper RF

Anthony Rendon 3B

Daniel Murphy 2B

Adam Lind 1B

Matt Wieters C

Michael A. Taylor CF

Gio Gonzalez P

PHILLIES

Cesar Hernandez 2B

Daniel Nava RF

Aaron Altherr CF

Tommy Joseph 1B

Maikel Franco 3B

Cameron Rupp C

Freddy Galvis SS

Ty Kelly LF

Jeremy Hellickson P