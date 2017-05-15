Nationals pitching coach Mike Maddux, left, confers with relief pitcher Joe Blanton last month. (David Zalubowski/Associated Press)

Welcome to the third installment of our Nationals mailbag. The goal in this space is to engage with our readers by periodically answering the best questions we solicit whenever we can. We envision doing this on most off days.

This week, we’ll cover Bryce Harper’s feelings about D.C., Trea Turner’s base-stealing, Michael A. Taylor’s offensive adjustments and, of course, that infamous Nationals bullpen. Will Harper get an extension? Will that bullpen get some help? Find all your answers here.

We encourage you all to send questions by email (to jorge.castillo@washpost.com and chelsea.janes@washpost.com) or Twitter (@jorgeccastillo and @chelsea_janes) for future mailbags. Thanks and enjoy!

Why is Trea Turner not stealing more bases?

(– Billy Addleman, @BillyAddleman)

Chelsea: Part of the problem is that Turner has been, by his standards, struggling offensively. He simply has not been on base as much as he was at times last year, which contributes to the sense that he has not been as active. Since he returned from the disabled list in mid-April, he is hitting .266 with a .307 on-base percentage. He just hasn’t been on much, particularly in May, when he is hitting .160.

(Importantly, Turner showed great signs of turning things around this weekend, stymied only by line drives hit right at people. He admitted after Sunday’s second game that things had felt a little rushed lately, but settled down for him this weekend. That is a good sign.)

But there is more to the story. I think part of Turner is managing his hamstring, though he has not admitted as much. It’s one of those injuries that lingers in the back of your mind even when the pain is gone from the back of your leg. Watch Turner run out ground balls now, the ones he almost certainly won’t beat out. He isn’t pushing it, which isn’t a comment on his hustle, but more on an increased commitment to pragmatism. At least that’s my interpretation, and that could be wrong.

I think in the weeks after he returned in mid-April, the Nationals were careful with him. He was probably careful with himself. I think as he has returned to form, he is slowly gaining confidence. Certainly, when you see him run around defensively, he doesn’t look like a guy who’s particularly worried about his hamstring. But I do think he’s still getting back into a confident rhythm, and as he hits more, you’ll probably start to see him go more often.

By the way, no word yet on the return of Stephen Drew. Dusty hoped he would go on a rehab assignment this weekend, but he did not. I have not heard anything about a setback, and would therefore expect him to go on assignment as the Nationals head on the road this week.

Could the Nationals entertain trading Bryce Harper in the offseason and if so, what could they get? — Robbie Stratakos, @LWOSStratakosNY

Jorge: Unless they’re trading Harper for Mike Trout, I don’t see it. If there was ever a time to trade Harper, it was last offseason, when two years of guaranteed control — at a relatively cheap price — would’ve tempted just about every other team in the sport. The haul would have been monstrous. Twitter would have broken. Chelsea and I would have broken. But that time has passed and Harper, it appears, was always here to stay through next season anyway. Saturday’s unexpected news of a record one-year deal for an arbitration-eligible player — and news that the two sides had discussed a two-year deal over the winter — is further evidence. Harper and the organization have a strong relationship, and the organization fostering goodwill in the form of $21.625 million doesn’t hurt.

On-field performance is obviously the biggest reason to keep him. He’s proving again he’s a generational talent with a .384/.500/.752 slash line in his age-24 season, dispelling any concerns about his puzzling 2016 campaign. The team can win a World Series this year and next with Harper anchoring a lineup featuring Daniel Murphy, Trea Turner, Anthony Rendon, a resurgent Ryan Zimmerman and Eaton when he returns.

But there are optics, too. Washington is hosting the All-Star Game next year. Harper figures to play a central role in the festivities, everything from the home run derby to off-field events. Having him in town for the game representing another franchise would be … awkward, to say the least.

And how would trading Harper be received? What would happen if they trade Harper and he fulfills his potential and becomes his generation’s Babe Ruth? The Nationals could receive a couple all-stars in return and they probably still would never shake the fact that they traded Bryce Harper before giving themselves a chance to sign him long term. It’s hard to get 100 cents on the dollar.

Now, if they know for a fact they can’t re-sign him after next season then that could change things. I just don’t see it, which leads us to …

Harper seems to like D.C. Do you think the Nats will make him a genuinely good contract extension offer? Or have Nats effectively said no?

(— John Reichard, @caracaskid)

Chelsea: Let’s start with that first sentence. Harper certainly says all the right things about liking D.C., and I do think he enjoys playing here. But he has stated publicly some criticisms of the fan base, its tendency to leave early, frustration with having Mets fans heckling him at his own park, things like that. I wouldn’t say it’s an unqualified love affair, but don’t read too much into that.

Frankly, I think Harper’s impending free agency has forced us to read too much into everything. He’s wearing a Lakers hat — he must want to go to L.A.! No, it’s not that simple. Bryce is not sending subliminal messages, not planting clues. One day of frustration or one appreciative comment about the energy in New York does not necessarily foretell anything. It’s easy to get bogged down in interpretation, which isn’t to say I think we should always take him at his word. See? It’s hard to tell.

That being said, I think that if Harper and Scott Boras had been open to extension talks, they would have happened. That he settled 2018 and all parties deny talks of anything further indicates to me that Harper and his people are determined to get him to free agency. Can you blame them? He might be the most prominent mid-20s player to hit the market since Alex Rodriguez … though he will do it with Manny Machado and others. But the point is, Harper would be silly not to see what he can get, and I don’t think the Nationals expected a hometown discount.

So to your question, as I have rambled and am not caffeinated enough for a smoother segue, I don’t think it’s the Nats who said no. If Harper wanted the extension, he would probably have it, barring some egregious over-ask on his part. I think the plan was always for Harper to hit free agency, and frankly, I don’t think the Nationals necessarily expected anything else.

What is the Nats’ plan for the fifth starter this season? — @BrianWohlert

Jorge: If the Nationals had their way, the answer would be simple. It would be Joe Ross. But it isn’t that simple because Ross is back in AAA tasked to figure out how to avoid dropping his arm slot, which they believe was the main reason for his flat slider and limited stamina. A.J. Cole served as the answer for one start — and was scheduled for another before Friday’s postponement — but he joined Cole in Syracuse this weekend.

That leaves Jacob Turner as the only obvious short-term answer currently on Washington’s 25-man roster. The Nationals next need a fifth starter Wednesday in Pittsburgh. Turner threw 11 pitches Saturday and 19 in Sunday’s nightcap, which may not be enough to knock him out of contention to make that start on three days’ rest. Washington could also opt to recall Ross for the start if they need someone else and deem he’s made enough progress on his arm slot issue. Ross allowed three runs over six innings in his last outing and is on turn Wednesday. The Nationals, however, would need to make a roster move to create room for Ross and there isn’t an obvious choice.

As for the long-term, Ross is still the answer, for now. But in addition to his arm slot, he needs to improve his change-up for sustainable success. A two-pitch arsenal, no matter how good, leaves little room for error when a pitcher needs to get through a lineup more than once. If Ross can’t figure it out, the Nationals could look for external options or just turn to the 25-year-old Turner, who has the pedigree as a former first-found pick and the stuff — a 95 mph fastball and the necessary secondary pitches — but didn’t put it together in his previous stops, which is why he was left to sign with the Nationals as a nonroster invite.

But the Nationals love their reclamation projects and Turner has solidified himself on their staff. He has a 2.95 ERA in 16 1/3 innings, and allowed three runs in six innings at Coors Field in his only start this season. He’s out of options so he’ll be around and there’s a good chance it’ll be as the fifth starter.

Will the Nationals make a move to help their bullpen? What will it cost them? Will they find a closer? WILL THIS EVER CHANGE?

(— Everyone, on every possible platform, for the last 24 hours)

Chelsea: No seriously. We were asked this question at least a dozen times, with varying degrees of angst involved, all with the same urgency. The whole thing boils down to this, hollered from an army of pitchfork-carrying fans still waiting for their Trea Turner bobbleheads: How, on earth, can things be this bad for the Nationals bullpen?

Frankly, they shouldn’t be. As Tom Boswell wrote in his column today, the Nationals began the season with no reliever with a track record of closing. Okay, so the ninth was always going to be an adventure. But these guys do have track records in other innings, and are struggling then, too.

The fact of the matter is, as hard as it is to hear it, the Nationals are not going to be able to replace everyone who is struggling. As Mike Rizzo put it, “They need to pitch better,” and he is right. Shawn Kelley, Joe Blanton and Blake Treinen have all been good before. Don’t let your frustration delude you into thinking otherwise. They are underperforming right now, and were they not, the Nationals would have a really solid 6-7-8 combination on which to bank. Things should not have been this bad. Period. And by the way, all those guys know they are struggling, and none of them have lashed out about it. Give them credit for standing up and answering for their failures without getting defensive. It’s not soft, it’s professional, and it’s important that we don’t overlook that.

(Removes rose-colored glasses)

HOWEVER, this is not a bullpen that inspires confidence heading to October. Frankly, they need help. If you and I and your neighbor stealing your cable and the weird cousin you gave your MLB.TV password to know that, Mike Rizzo knows that. And he will want to change it.

And as for that argument that he knew the bullpen needed help this offseason and didn’t get it, remember: the Nationals offered Kenley Jansen MORE MONEY than he got in Los Angeles, and didn’t defer much at all. They got outbid on Mark Melancon, who got an unbelievably incentivized deal and is now on the disabled list with pronator trouble, which is never good.

They passed on Aroldis Chapman, largely, people familiar with their thinking said, because of his trouble with domestic violence. They tried for Brad Ziegler, but lost. Ziegler is struggling now, anyway. They passed on Greg Holland, a huge injury risk, and now he is shoving in Colorado. I was at his initial showcase for scouts in November, and there was no way to see that coming. The Rockies gambled and won. The Nationals bet on Joe Blanton, who had been as good as anyone for two years, and he’s lost his way. They tried to address the problem, but could not.

Their history dictates that they will try again. They have added closers at the last two trade deadlines, and picked up less-heralded relievers along the way. The question is, how desperate should they be? Is David Robertson worth a king’s ransom? Presumably, that’s what it will take, because the Nationals have needed a closer for some time, were talking to the White Sox for some time, and still do not have him. They would need to send prospects and eat salary. Is it worth it for a guy with decent stuff but some ninth-inning history? Is Kelvin Herrera, who would take a similar small fortune to pry from the Royals, worth it in the end?

Outside of the bullpen, the Nationals might have the best team they have ever had. But if you go for it, you have to go for it intelligently. Burning the farm for David Robertson doesn’t seem like it guarantees anything other than eventual second-guessing, and certainly not a World Series. So what do you do? If you think you can package non-prospects and few mid-minors pitchers to grab a savior, that’s not how it works. Do you give up the center fielder of the future?

Nobody wants to give up relievers, and it’s just not that easy to find them. There is an argument to be made that the Nationals, unchallenged in their division and able to blast their way out of late-inning trouble, might be better served letting Koda Glover take his lumps while everyone else tries to pull themselves out of this. Perhaps these bumps and bruises can help them improve. Sometimes, remember, that does happen.

But I’m waxing optimistic again, and no one seems to like that when it comes to these guys. I think Rizzo will add, yes. I think it might not be a proven, knockdown closer, but rather depth. Look at the deal for Marc Rzepczynski last year. He came cheap, and emerged as a key piece down the stretch. People like that might be more realistic. But at some point, as Rizzo said, these guys — who formed the core of the third-best bullpen in baseball last year — simply have to pitch better. There is only so much help to be had, unless a few unexpected teams drop out of the race, freeing up some big-name relievers to save the day.

What has Michael A. done to improve his hitting? — Erick Kelderman

Michael Taylor has never been good hitter (by my arbitrary measure of 120+ wRC+ in the minors, or ~100 wRC+ in the majors) outside of 98 games in AA in 2014. His speed and defense are obviously good, and he seems to have great power that doesn’t often translate into the game.

Would it be insane for the Nats to send him to Florida for a while, and try to teach him a swing that was shorter and more “compact”? Think a swing like Daniel Murphy’s in terms of movement and complexity. Or maybe even just tell him to choke up on the bat? — Ted Simmons

(Shout out to Ted for an epic question we had to cut down for space)

Jorge: Let’s start with this: The Nationals aren’t sending Taylor to Florida unless he gets hurt or they trade him to Tampa or Miami. There’s a time and place to work on mechanics — the offseason, spring training and/or on the side over the course of the season. Murphy, coincidentally, is the ideal example of a midseason transformation. He was a steady, established 30-year-old big leaguer with an all-star appearance on his résumé when the Mets presented him with some data in August 2015. He bought in and adjusted accordingly. That historic playoff performance and a MVP runner-up campaign followed — oh, and he quietly has a .916 OPS this season despite being 3 for 19 over his last six games.

Obviously, most players can’t absorb information and apply it as successfully as Murphy, one of the brainier players in baseball. His career arc is as unique as any. I’m also not suggesting Taylor, who at 26 is long past prospect status, will suddenly become one of the planet’s best hitters with a tweak or two. But he said Sunday he’s made a couple adjustments since assuming the everyday center field role again and they’ve generated positive signs.

Strikeouts remain an issue — he has 16 in his last 35 at-bats and his 37.5 percent strikeout rate in 80 plate appearances this season is higher than his 2015 and 2016 rates. But he recovered from strikeouts in his first three at-bats in Sunday’s second game to smack the go-ahead, two-run home run off the left field foul pole.

“I felt like I was rushing, chasing pitches out of the zone, trying to be too aggressive,” Taylor said. “Kind of what I fall into every time when I go through a streak like that. So, [I’m] just trying to kind of downshift a little bit, see a pitch in my zone and not try to do too much with it. Because that’s when I end up fouling it off and missing it.”

Taylor had multiple hits in each of the previous three games — some he had never done at the big league level — and is slashing .267/.300/.427 in 27 games. Since Adam Eaton went down, he is batting .333 with a .924 OPS in 14 games He’s been streaky — he went 1 for 19 with 10 strikeouts over a five-game span sandwiched between hot stretches — and perhaps lucky in spots (he has a .409 BABIP) but more productive than the Nationals probably expected while playing his usual strong defense.

“Definitely, I feel like I’ve done that this year,” Taylor said. “In years past, things have kind of snowballed a little bit on me. I feel like I kind of have a foundation now. As long as I stay there, at least give me a chance to compete.”