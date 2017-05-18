Anthony Rendon and Brian Goodwin are hitting fourth and second, respectively. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

PITTSBURGH — Dusty Baker’s efforts to preserve his starting lineup continued on Thursday, when he gave days off to Jayson Werth and Ryan Zimmerman for the finale of the Nationals’ three-game series with the Pirates. Werth dealt with groin trouble this weekend, and Baker tries to rest Zimmerman every five days or so, in part to keep him healthy, in part to keep Adam Lind sharp.

Brian Goodwin, who had the Nationals‘ only RBI in their 6-1 loss on Wednesday night, will play left field in Werth’s absence and hit second behind Trea Turner and ahead of Bryce Harper. Anthony Rendon and Daniel Murphy seem like other options for the second spot, where they would get more at-bats than at cleanup or the fifth spot. But because the Pirates have three left-handed pitchers in their bullpen, Baker said he wants to maintain a right-left-right-left sequence as to force Pirates Manager Clint Hurdle to burn lefties late.

“[Goodwin] can run. He generally makes contact,” Baker said. ” … he’s the best guy for the situation. Anthony [Rendon] is probably the best guy anywhere, but he can’t bat everywhere. We need Anthony behind Harp.”

Thursday would normally be a day when Stephen Drew might give Rendon or Murphy a day off, but Drew continues to rehabilitate his injured hamstring, which has kept him on the disabled list since April. Baker has said multiple times that he expected Drew to go on a rehab assignment fairly soon, but he has yet to do so, still rehabbing and traveling with the Nationals for now. Baker said the 34-year-old has not had any setbacks, but is taking longer to recover than the Nationals had hoped.

NATIONALS

Trea Turner SS

Brian Goodwin LF

Bryce Harper RF

Anthony Rendon 3B

Daniel Murphy 2B

Matt Wieters C

Adam Lind 1B

Michael A. Taylor CF

Tanner Roark P

PIRATES

Adam Frazier LF

Josh Harrison 3B

Andrew McCutchen CF

Josh Bell 1B

John Jaso RF

Jordy Mercer SS

Allen Hanson 2B

Chris Stewart C

Tyler Glasnow P