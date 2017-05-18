

Felipe Rivero has settled in as a late-inning stalwart for the Pirates. (Jeff Curry/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — Hindsight is rarely kind and notoriously unforgiving to those who employ it regularly. Last year, at the trade deadline, the Washington Nationals desperately needed a closer, so they conceded a high-ceiling lefty to get one. Now, a few months later, they need a closer again. That high-ceiling lefty has ascended in the meantime and will sit in the bullpen behind theirs this week at PNC Park, staring at a group that could really use him right now.

That lefty is Felipe Rivero, the enigmatic flamethrower the Nationals sent to Pittsburgh in exchange for Mark Melancon last July. At the time, the deal looked like a steal for the Nationals, who would have had to concede top prospects such as Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez to get anyone else. Now, with Melancon signed in San Francisco and the Nationals needing late-inning help again, the deal stings a bit. Rivero is stoking the regret.

The 25-year-old has come into his own in Pittsburgh in a way he never did in D.C. He has found the consistency he lacked while a National, pitching to a 0.87 ERA in 20 appearances for the Pirates. Rivero has a WHIP of .823, top 20 in the majors. Matt Albers is currently the only Nationals reliever with a WHIP under 1.00 (0.61).

His strikeouts are up, his walks are down, and his percentage of pitches in the zone is higher than it was when he was with Washington. He is leaving 80 percent of inherited runners in their tracks. The biggest visible difference between Rivero, the National, and Rivero, the Pirate, is the bright blonde patch of hair on the top of his head. The baseball differences are subtle — nonexistent, as Rivero sees it.

“I’m just trying not to think too much,” Rivero said. “I think I’ve been the same. Trying to forget everything and just keep it simple.”

Rivero said he is trying to make the all-star team, a feat that would take him to Miami, about an hour from where his family lives in West Palm Beach, Fla.

It is probably unfair to look at Rivero’s season and consider him the one that got away. The consensus around the industry last July was that the Nationals simply had to get a closer, and that given what the Cubs and Indians gave up to get Aroldis Chapman and Andrew Miller, respectively, the Nationals got a bargain in giving up Rivero and a low-level lefty in exchange for Melancon.

Yet Rivero’s success is nevertheless instructive to the Nationals’ current bullpen situation: adding pieces at the trade deadline or before will require conceding something. Though the general social media consensus is that the Nationals should somehow be able to get something for nothing — or at least nothing anyone cares about — that is not the reality of the situation. Addressing the bullpen situation will require sacrifice, perhaps of prospects even more highly rated than Rivero was in his younger years. Sometimes those players will catch on elsewhere.

All of this may feel obvious, pedantic even, but the point is important as the clamor for external bullpen help is climbing in decibel levels daily. These Nationals, who recently emptied their minor league pitching stores to get Adam Eaton, will probably have to concede future potential for present assistance, perhaps to an extent they have not done in-season before. It will, in other words, not be a simple process.