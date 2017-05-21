

The Nationals have been held to 11 runs during their four-game losing streak and Bryce Harper is just 1 for his last 16. (Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

ATLANTA – The Washington Nationals were 25-13 on Wednesday morning – the best 38-game start in club history — largely because their offense performed at an historic clip in April. They tallied a club record 170 runs in the month and scored 14-plus runs five times, including 23 on the final day. Ryan Zimmerman was named NL player of the month after slashing .420/.458/.886 with 11 home runs. Bryce Harper’s 32 runs scored were the most ever in April. He posted .391 batting average and 1.281 OPS. And the list went on.

The explosion masked their glaring bullpen problem, but the Nationals weren’t going to mash at that rate all season. They knew it was unsustainable. It has proven as such in May. After reaching double digits in five games in April, Washington hasn’t scored more than eight runs in the 17 games since that 23-run outburst on April 30 and are averaging 4.29 runs during the stretch. They’ve been held to 11 runs over their last four games, all losses, since holding that 25-13 record — and a huge nine-game lead in the NL East. The four-game losing streak is the their longest of the season and was extended with a 5-2 loss to the Braves Saturday at SunTrust Park.

“I think it’s just a little phase,” Nationals shortstop Trea Turner said. “I think we’re still having good at-bats. We’re just not scoring runs. Still battling. Still putting the ball in play. It’s one of the things where you’re not scoring 10 runs, instead you’re scoring two. Obviously, that’s a big difference but I don’t think we’re that far from doing it.”

[Nationals drop fourth straight as Braves get better of Max Scherzer]

The dropoff coincides with Adam Eaton’s season-ending knee injury, which he sustained on April 28. Without him, Turner has returned to his role as Washington’s leadoff hitter and Jayson Werth is back in the two-hole. Werth has thrived in the spot, batting .316 with a .940 OPS in May.

Meanwhile while Michael A. Taylor, Eaton’s replacement in center field, is batting .293 with a .873 OPS with a 125 wRC+ in May — just shy of the 127 Eaton posted before his injury. He’s more than held his own at the plate. (wRC+ stands for Weighted Runs Created Plus, a statistic that values each outcome depending on its impact while controlling park effects and the league’s current run environment. 100 is average.)

Turner, however, has struggled. The shortstop is batting just .178 with a .495 OPS and 26 wRC+ in May. But catcher Matt Wieters is the only other regular with a wRC+ under 100. His is 49 in May. Zimmerman’s 122 wRC+ is the next lowest figure, which is well above average. That is the sign of a very good offense. The problem is the Nationals came depend on a Zimmerman’s remarkable 243 wRC+ in April (and Harper’s 223, Daniel Murphy’s 147, Wieters’s 142, and Turner’s 134). Again, that wasn’t sustainable.

The Braves bullpen has shut down Washington each of the last two nights. On Friday, Atlanta’s relief corps logged 3 2/3 scoreless innings. On Saturday, it added another 4 2/3 after the Nationals wasted a couple prime opportunities against Braves starter Bartolo Colon. In the fourth inning, Anthony Rendon struck out to leave the bases loaded. Then in the fifth, the Nationals scored two runs and had two runners on with one out before Ian Krol replaced Colon. Krol, a former Nationals minor leaguer included in the Dec. 2013 trade for Doug Fister, retired Harper (pop out) and Zimmerman (strikeout looking) to escape the jam.

“It’s just stretches you’re going to go through throughout the year,” Wieters said. “We’re still grinding at-bats. We’re still getting to seeing a lot of pitches. I think that’s much as anything is out approach. It’s just a matter of finding holes and kind of building some innings. We haven’t been able to build that kind of big inning that we were early in the year. And that’s just about hitting’s contagious so once we break through that big inning, hopefully it’ll keep rolling for a while.”

[The NL East is so bad, it’s hard to tell if the Nationals are all that good]

The Nationals still lead baseball in runs scored per game (5.8), batting average (.275), slugging percentage (.462), OPS (.822), and doubles (89). They’re second in home runs (64), second in on-base percentage (.349), and fifth in walks (163). It’s still a capable offense with a few of the sport’s most dangerous bats. But a regression was inevitable and the Nationals haven’t been able to counter the impact.

“We’re hitting some balls on the nose,” Nationals Manager Dusty Baker said. “Can’t guide it all you can is hit it and we’ll get back to that same form again. because we got some guys that can hit.