HARRISBURG, Pa. — Sometime last weekend — he couldn’t exactly remember which day because they all seem to blur — Erick Fedde was summoned for a meeting with members of the Harrisburg Senators coaching staff in Trenton N.J. He didn’t know the reason for it. He had just pitched seven innings of two-run ball against the Trenton Thunder for the Class AA club, which lowered his ERA to 3.16 through seven starts. His development was on track.

When he arrived, members of the Nationals’ front office were calling in through a speakerphone and the meeting suddenly wasn’t just any other meeting. Minor league pitching coordinator Paul Menhart didn’t waste any time telling him the news: the organization wanted him to pitch out of the bullpen the rest of the season. Fedde was asked if he could do it. He said of course.

“I was for sure a little surprised,” Fedde said Thursday afternoon after the Senators played a 10:30 a.m. matinee at FNB Field in front of a couple thousand schoolchildren. “I mean, it wasn’t something that I had foreseen for myself.”

The 24-year-old Fedde had never been a reliever before, not in high school, not at UNLV, and certainly not as a professional. He is the Nationals’ top pitching prospect and top pitching prospects don’t pitch out of the bullpen. The right-hander is the organization’s next best bet to headline its starting rotation for years to come after trading Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez, and Dane Dunning for Adam Eaton over the winter.

But the Nationals, you may have heard, have a dire need for bullpen help at the major league level. They figure Fedde can provide some. On top of that, Fedde, who underwent Tommy John surgery in 2014, is on an innings limit this season — he said he figures it’s 160 to 170 after logging 121 last year — and using him as a reliever would make controlling his workload easier.

“It makes a lot of sense just from an all-around standpoint,” said Fedde, who has logged 45 2/3 innings this season.

Fedde wasn’t sure if 2017 would be the year of his major league debut when he reported to West Palm Beach, Fla. in February for his first big league camp. But that changed over the next month as he was given plenty of opportunities and used them to impress decision-makers. By the end of March, he was confident this was the year. He just expected it to be as a starter. Now it will almost certainly be out of the bullpen.

“That’s the plan right now,” Nationals director of player development Mark Scialabba said.

Upon receiving the news, Fedde called one of his college roommates and teammates, Buddy Borden, who went through a similar situation last season in the Pirates organization. As of Sunday, Borden owned a 0.87 ERA in 11 games for Class AA Altoona this season. Fedde picked his brain.

“We’ve worked out together for multiple years and I just asked about his routine, how he adjusted,” Fedde said. “And I’ve also been learning just sitting in the ‘pen now these last four, five days. You learn a lot from those guys. I just got to learn as quickly as possible.”

Fedde incorporated a curveball to his arsenal in spring training, but Scialabba said the organization challenged Fedde to focus on improving his change-up to better complement his fastball and slider once the season started. Fedde obliged by throwing 20-plus change-ups per outing and said he’s “extremely confident” with it. Now he believes has three plus-pitches to work with, more than enough considering many relievers make a living on two.

“You don’t really have to attack the lineup strategically in the sense of trying to get through the lineup the first time,” Fedde said. “It’s kind of throw everything at them right away. It’s kind of nice. You can go out there and maybe first pitch throw a slider and try to keep them off balance from the get-go.

Other franchises have successfully called up top starting pitching prospects to the majors as relievers before converting them back to starters. The Cardinals have the progression down to a science, with their list of temporary converts over the past decade including Adam Wainwright and Carlos Martinez. Washington did something similar with Ian Krol and Tanner Roark in recent years, but neither was Fedde’s caliber of prospect.

“We love Erick,” Scialabba said. “We think he has a high upside. Long term, we still believe he’s a starter. This is not a career-changing path. It’s an immediate change. But I think for the long term, we still know he can start and has a value as a starter.”

The organization mapped out Fedde’s first couple relief appearances, his first coming on May 16 after he was notified an inning and a half in advance to loosen. He allowed a run on a hit — a double — and a walk with two strikeouts in a 22-pitch inning. He then logged two innings Friday, surrendering one run on a hit and a walk. He struck out three and threw 37 pitches.

“They said they’re going to slowly ease me into it and give me opportunities to have some knowledge before,” Fedde said. “Then maybe start surprising me to give me an idea of what it’s like to get the call. I have to be ready in like, you know, maybe two, three batters. So they’re giving me the opportunity to ease into it.”

Fedde said the next step is pitching on consecutive days, also something he’s never done. Asked if Fedde will make a stop at Class AAA Syracuse, Scialabba said “that’s to be seen.” The point is to get Fedde to Washington as quickly as possible. The question is when.

SOTO, KIEBOOM OUT

Scialabba said prospects Juan Soto and Carter Kieboom, both of whom were recently placed on Class A Hagerstown’s disabled list, are expected to miss “a few weeks” with injuries. Soto, an 18-year-old outfielder signed out of the Dominican Republic in 2015, injured his right ankle on a play at the plate on May 2. Kieboom, a 19-year-old shortstop drafted in the first round last year, injured his right hamstring on May 12.

“I don’t want to put a timetable on it, but it’s going to be a considerable amount of time,” Scialabba said.

Both players’ profiles have risen over the last few months and both appeared on Baseball America’s latest top 100 prospects list. Soto, ranked 59th, was hitting .360 with a .950 OPS and more walks than strikeouts (10 to eight) in 23 games after he was named Gulf Coast League MVP last season. Kieboom, ranked 98th, was batting .333 with a .984 OPS and six home runs in 29 games.