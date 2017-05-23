

Joe Ross returns Tuesday against the Mariners. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

The Washington Nationals and Washington state baseball club have not met since 2014, when Trea Turner was a teenager and Matt Williams was their manager. The teams have met 12 times since the Nationals moved to the District, six times at Nationals Park. The Nationals have won 11 of those games, including all six at home. The Nationals own a higher all-time winning percentage against the Mariners than any other team. They will get three more cracks at the so-far disappointing Mariners this week, weather permitting. A few things to think about, here:

MEET THE MARINERS

A popular preseason pick to make the postseason, these Mariners have not coalesced as intended yet, with a 20-25 record that leaves them last in the American League West. They have won three of their last seven games, and just got swept by the White Sox at home before flying across the country to begin an East Coast swing.

Injuries have been a big part of their early problems, as an unrelenting barrage of nicks, bruises and bigger bruises have stolen many key pieces from their lineup and rotation. Ace Felix Hernandez, for example, is out with right shoulder trouble. Fellow starters James Paxton and Drew Smyly are out with injuries. Replacement starter Ryan Weber went down. Their bullpen is patching holes.

Steady second baseman Robinson Cano landed on the disabled list last week, too. Word from Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times is that Cano will return Tuesday against the Nationals, which will add a formidable and experienced left-handed bat to the lineup that will face right-hander Joe Ross. The Mariners are currently tied with the eighth-lowest OPS in baseball and the fifth-fewest home runs.

Designated hitter Nelson Cruz has been their most potent offensive threat with an OPS of .947, ahead of Cano’s .895 mark. But Cruz will have to play defense at Nationals Park, meaning the Mariners will likely lose a few points on their defensive ratings this week in D.C.

ROSS AND REST

Joe Ross returns to the Nationals’ rotation Tuesday night against a team that has never faced him before, something that will likely play in his favor. Ross, who turned 24 this weekend, spent most of this month in Syracuse reconnecting with the mechanics that got him here, raising his arm slot to regain the movement on his fastball and slider on which his early success has been built.

Ross’s game still has holes, namely that he has yet to develop a consistent third pitch, but if his ball is moving like it has in the past — instead of like it didn’t earlier this season — he should be able to maneuver his way through a lineup that will be adjusting to unfamiliar stuff. The Nationals, their starters as overworked as their bullpen recently, could certainly use another long outing.

Speaking of which, Ross’s return to the rotation signals some much-needed rest for his fellow starters. The Nationals could have gone without a fifth starter this week, choosing to roll their rotation back around and skip a fifth starter with the off-day Monday. They did not do that, deciding to insert Ross back into the mix and therefore give an extra day of rest to the other four starters. Bringing Ross back also allows righty Jacob Turner to return to the bullpen, where he can serve as a modified long man in case of a short start. With Ross, the Nationals’ pitching staff is better built to withstand trouble than it was without him.

THAT’S OFFENSIVE

The Nationals’ offense continues to rank among one of baseball’s best, but has slowed lately. Gone are the offensive explosions that characterized their April and early May, gone are the gaudy outbursts from starts like Bryce Harper, Ryan Zimmerman and Daniel Murphy, gone is the battering-ram relentlessness of this lineup — at least last week. The team has a .274 average overall. Last week, the Nationals hit .189.

These things can change quickly of course, and this lineup is built to score. It will face three Mariners’ starters with fewer than 40 career starts between them this week. That could lend itself to slow starts and big finishes, as unfamiliar starters tend to hold veteran teams down early, then become vulnerable to adjustments late. Either way, the Nationals will send Ross, Tanner Roark and Gio Gonzalez — all of whom need to bounce back from tough outings — to the mound against the Mariners. That trio could certainly benefit from some breathing room as it tries to steady itself.

PROBABLES:

Tues.: Joe Ross vs. Christian Bergman

Weds.: Tanner Roark vs. Sam Gaviglio

Thurs.: Gio Gonzalez vs. Ariel Miranda