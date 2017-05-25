

Koda Glover pitched a perfect ninth Wednesday. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

Koda Glover is the Nationals’ closer. It was obvious over the weekend in Atlanta, but Nationals Manager Dusty Baker didn’t feel the need to explicitly communicate the development to the confident 24-year-old right-hander. Every once in a while, Baker said, a little mystery is necessary so a player doesn’t get too comfortable. The evidence is on the field anyway.

“He’s going in in the ninth,” Baker said. “That’s a pretty good sign.”

Glover is officially the Nationals’ third closer. Blake Treinen was the first. He officially lost the job on April 19, when he had a 7.11 ERA eight outings into his season. The responsibility was then shifted to Shawn Kelley and Glover, but Kelley was first on the depth chart. He was the closer when he was available. Glover was the closer when he wasn’t.

Now it’s Glover’s job and Glover’s alone. Baker never announced the change, but it seemed to have taken place sometime last week, because Kelley pitched the seventh inning in Friday’s loss to the Braves. It was the earliest Kelley has entered a game this season. After the game, Baker said he was saving Glover for a save situation.

Glover then was entrusted for a four-out save on Sunday and was given the ninth inning against the Mariners on Wednesday night, though it was in a non-save situation. He retired the side in order, displaying a wicked 94-mph slider to complement his 97-mph fastball, to lower his ERA to 2.57 in 14 innings. It was a drama-free relief outing. The Nationals could use more of those. Glover will get a chance to provide more in the ninth inning.

[March 25: The Nats see Glover as a closer. The question is when.]

“Koda was kind of lobbying for that in the first place,” Baker said after Washington’s 5-1 win on Wednesday. “We wanted to break him in slowly because this guy’s, shoot, he’s only a year and a half out of college. So he had said that’s the job he wanted and so it’s his now. he’s very calm. He throws strikes, quality strikes and he has a pretty good idea of what he’s doing for a young pitcher.”

MARINERS

Jean Segura SS

Guillermo Heredia CF

Robinson Cano 2B

Nelson Cruz RF

Kyle Seager 3B

Danny Valencia 1B

Taylor Motter LF

Mike Zunino C

Ariel Miranda LHP

NATIONALS

Trea Turner SS

Jayson Werth LF

Bryce Harper RF

Ryan Zimmerman 1B

Daniel Murphy 2B

Anthony Rendon 3B

Michael A. Taylor

Jose Lobaton C

Gio Gonzalez LHP