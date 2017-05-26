

Joe Ross will make his next start Sunday. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

The Nationals continue their six-game homestand with a weekend series against another last-place team from the West Coast when the San Diego Padres visit Nationals Park in their only trip to the District this season. The clubs will play three games starting Friday.

The Padres (18-31) are coming off consecutive wins over the Mets in Queens while the Nationals also took two of three from the Mariners, though they fell in the series finale Thursday.

Washington won’t have Dusty Baker in their dugout this weekend. The manager left for California after Thursday’s 4-2 loss to the Mariners for his son Darren’s high school graduation Saturday and won’t rejoin the club until Monday in San Francisco. Bench coach Chris Speier will manage the team against the Padres this weekend. He managed Washington to a victory last September when Baker missed a game because of a death in his family.

Here are three other things to keep in mind this weekend:

STORMY IN SAN DIEGO

The Padres don’t have the worst record in baseball, but they do have the worst run differential, which is often considered a better barometer. And it’s not by accident. San Diego decided to follow the blueprint other franchises have successfully utilized recently and went headfirst into an extreme rebuild. First baseman Wil Myers is the only player signed to a contract beyond 2018. His $4.5 million salary this season is more than six percent of the Padres’ $68.6 million payroll. Limiting expenditures is normal for a rebuild. But the Padres’ strategy has been a bit unorthodox in some ways.

They broke spring training with three Rule 5 picks on their Opening Day roster. One of the other 22 players to make the team was pitcher/catcher Christian Bethancourt. The two-way experiment lasted three weeks in the majors: Bethancourt cleared waivers and was sent to Class AAA on April 25 after going 1 for 7 at the plate and allowing nine runs (six earned) in 3 2/3 innings on the mound. Overall, seven players on the Opening Day roster were under the age of 24.

Entering Thursday, San Diego had the third-lowest OPS (.661) and second-highest ERA (4.94) in baseball. The worst of their pitchers has been Jered Weaver, who would have the highest ERA in baseball at 7.44, but he doesn’t qualify because he doesn’t have the requisite innings total even though he has made all nine of his starts. The Nationals, however, will miss out on taking their hacks against the right-hander this weekend.

RENDON ROLLIN’

Anthony Rendon entered Thursday with eight home runs and 31 RBI this season, which were the numbers he had entering the Fourth 0f July last season. Then he added a solo home run Thursday for his fourth homer in three games to continue a torrid stretch. Since his 6-for-6, three-homer explosion on April 30, the third baseman is batting .347 with a 1.263 OPS, nine home runs, 27 RBI, 14 walks, and 11 strikeouts in 89 plate appearances. He was batting .226 with a .566 OPS, zero home runs, five RBI, 19 strikeouts, and 11 walks in 95 plate appearances before then.

“I don’t see anything different,” Baker said. “He’s just putting a good swing on his pitch and not missing. He’s not fouling it back, he’s not popping it up, not hitting it hard on the ground. He’s hitting it out of the park. Just keep on doing what you’re doing.”

On top of the offensive contributions, the 26-year-old slick-fielding third baseman has continued playing Gold-Glove caliber defense. On Thursday, he initiated a double play on a groundball to his right, whipping around to throw to second base in one motion, without looking. It’s a play most third basemen don’t make.

“You also have to give him credit for his defense, too,” Gio Gonzalez said. “That part’s being overlooked. Anthony’s been making great plays. He’s putting it together. A couple sneaky games and then, boom, he’s right back in there. Everybody knows Anthony Rendon. It’s not big news when you know the guy is capable of being that.”

THE ROSS FACTOR

Joe Ross is scheduled to take the mound in Sunday’s series finale after shining in his return to the Nationals with eight innings of one-run ball in the rain Tuesday night. It was, obviously, an encouraging showing for the Nationals. They need their starters to eat as many innings as possible to avoid using their troubled bullpen whenever they can.

Ross’s success will come down to his arm slot, stamina, and changeup. If he can avoid dropping his arm slot, his slider won’t flatten as it did before he was sent to Syracuse. The arm slot problem is tied to his stamina, which Baker said needs to improve to avoid velocity dips. His changeup isn’t as important if his slider is at its best, but starters typically need at least three pitches to get through lineups multiple times, and Ross’s changeup still needs more work.

None of that might matter Sunday. The Padres, like the Mariners, have trouble scoring. Ross could be at less than his best and still be effective as he reestablishes himself in Washington’s rotation. Then there’s all the run support he has enjoyed this season: Washington has scored 62 runs in his four starts. That is the most runs scored over a pitcher’s first four starts of a season in major league history.

PROBABLE PITCHERS

Friday: RHP Max Scherzer (4-3, 3.02 ERA) vs. RHP Luis Perdomo (0-1, 5.79)

Saturday: RHP Stephen Strasburg (5-1, 3.28) vs. LHP Clayton Richard (3-5, 4.31)

Sunday: RHP Joe Ross (2-0, 5.32) vs. RHP Jhoulys Chacin (4-4, 5.74)