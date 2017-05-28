

Bryce Harper isn’t in the Nationals’ starting lineup for the fifth time this season. (Alex Brandon/Associated Press)

When you own an 8.5-game division lead before Memorial Day, like the Nationals boast on Sunday, you are afforded a few luxuries. One of them is sitting four regulars with an unfavorable turnaround and 10-game West Coast road trip looming, which is what the Nationals will do Sunday at Nationals Park as they seek their first home series sweep of the season against the Padres.

The Nationals starting lineup for the matinee doesn’t include Bryce Harper, Jayson Werth, Daniel Murphy or Matt Wieters. Murphy has missed the past two games with a sickness, but acting manager Chris Speier said on Saturday that he was available off the bench. The other three are likely just days off with a 4:05 p.m. Eastern start waiting for the Nationals in San Francisco on Monday; the Nationals manager doesn’t speak with reporters before Sunday games so we couldn’t ask.

Brian Goodwin will start for Harper in right field, Adam Lind will start for Werth in left field, Wilmer Difo will start for Murphy at second base, and Jose Lobaton will start at catcher for Wieters. It will be Lind’s first appearance in left field in a major league game since 2010, though he spent time there during spring training.

Joe Ross will take the mound for the series finale after Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg provided dominant performances on Friday and Saturday. Ross is coming off his best start this season on Tuesday against the Mariners. The right-hander allowed one run over eight innings. It was an encouraging outing for Ross, who was making his return to the Nationals after a second stint with Class AAA Syracuse this season. Then again, the Nationals haven’t needed Ross to pitch all that well in his starts because they’re scored 62 runs in his four outings — the most runs scored in a pitcher’s first four starts in major league history. They’ll attempt to add another double-digit scoring effort with a makeshift lineup against right-hander Jhoulys Chacin.

PADRES

Allen Cordoba LF

Yangervis Solarte 2B

Wil Myers 1B

Ryan Schimpf 3B

Hunter Renfroe RF

Franchy Cordero CF

Chase d’Arnaud SS

Luis Torrens C

Jhoulys Chacin RHP

NATIONALS

Trea Turner SS

Brian Goodwin RF

Anthony Rendon 3B

Ryan Zimmerman 1B

Adam Lind LF

Michael A. Taylor CF

Jose Lobaton C

Wilmer Difo 2B

Joe Ross RHP