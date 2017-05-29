

Tanner Roark starts Monday against the Giants. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

After Sunday’s rain-delayed loss to the Padres wrapped up a 4-2 homestand, the Washington Nationals hopped on a cross-country flight to San Francisco where they will play at 1 p.m. Pacific time Monday. Cross-country flights always require adjustment, but this one will be particularly grueling given the later-than-expected departure Sunday and the earlier-than-usual game Monday because of the Memorial Day holiday. Dusty Baker, who spent the weekend at home in Sacramento for his son’s graduation, will return to the team Monday. Below, a few things to think about as the series gets underway.

OLD FRIEND, NEW LOOK

The Nationals know the Giants well, for more ignominious reasons than positive ones, thanks entirely to the 2014 National League Division Series and a memorable four-game sweep in the depths of the disastrous 2015 season. But in reality, the Nationals have handled the Giants well during the regular season, with a 20-13 record against San Francisco since 2012.

As of late May, this is a matchup between a team living up to its expectations and another clawing its way back to relevancy. The Giants are 22-30 and 11 games back of the division-leading Rockies, who have left them far behind. They have battled injuries, including a disabled list stint for familiar face Mark Melancon, though he is back and active this week. Among the problems is an anemic offense that owns the worst OPS in all of baseball. Per usual, Buster Posey represents the most dangerous threat in the Giants lineup and has a .953 OPS entering this week.

ROARK’S RETURN

After a short start from Joe Ross on Sunday, the Nationals could use a long outing from Monday’s starter, Tanner Roark, to help them absorb the quick turnaround and a heavy bullpen workload Sunday. Roark will start opposite Giants lefty Matt Moore. He will do so hoping to build on what was one of his best starts of the season last week against the Mariners, a seven-inning gem in which he scattered eight hits and looked more like himself than he had all season.

The difference, he and his catcher said, was improved command within the zone — particularly of his two-seam fastball, the pitch around which his major league success is built. Roark also made a concerted effort to finish hitters earlier in counts than he had this season, when his pitch count often would climbed above 100 pitches in the fifth inning.

Roark has made six career appearances against the Giants, three of them starts, and is pitching to a 2.51 ERA. He has a 1.186 WHIP in 28 2/3 innings against the Giants, and a 3.52 ERA at AT&T Park.

CARDIAC ARREST

The heart of the Nationals order, that three-headed monster growling in the middle of the league’s most productive lineup, was silenced during their six-game homestand. Despite hitting two monstrous home runs, one to dead center, one to the upper deck in right, Harper was 4 for 17 (.236) on this homestand and is hitting .186 over the last two weeks.

Ryan Zimmerman, meanwhile, seems to have cooled. Zimmerman is a notoriously streaky hitter, though his early season surge was so unrelenting it legitimized the question of whether he might ever cool at all. But he has, and while he was 6 for 16 during the homestand, at least half of those hits were quiet bloops or seeing-eye singles that did not in any way resemble the hard contact Zimmerman made through most of April and May.

Daniel Murphy did not start any of the three games against the Padres due to illness. He is expected back in the lineup Monday in San Francisco. Murphy was 2 for 12 in his last three games before sitting out against the Padres.

Probables:

Monday: Tanner Roark vs. Matt Moore

Tuesday: Gio Gonzalez vs. Jeff Samardzija

Wednesday: Max Scherzer vs. Matt Cain