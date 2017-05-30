Tanner Roark has been dominant over his last two outings. (Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports)

SAN FRANCISCO — Tanner Roark tried to get to San Francisco ahead of time, to get a good night’s sleep, to give his body time to adjust to a time change that always seems to take a day or two.

The Nationals usually send their starting pitchers ahead in situations like that, on travel days when the team will get in late. After their rain-delayed loss to the Padres Sunday, the Nationals arrived in San Francisco around 11 p.m. local time, about 14 hours before the series opener. The plan was to spare Roark the rigors of the turnaround. The plan didn’t work.

Roark’s flight was delayed Sunday afternoon, so much so that he arrived around the same time as his teammates. The right-hander was smiling and chipper when he arrived in the clubhouse Monday morning, not as groggy as some of his teammates but certainly just as sleep-deprived.

If Roark was sleepy, or too awake, or too tired to know the difference, he did not show it. After rediscovering himself in his last outing, the old Roark showed up at AT&T Park again Monday with seven scoreless innings en route to a 3-0 win over the Giants.

The righty seemed in total control, as evidenced not by the fact that he never lapsed in command, but by the way he responded when he did. When he fell behind, he climbed back into the count. When he got ahead, he made pitches to get bad contact. When he got contact, it was weak, sometimes to holes, but most often to gloves. In other words, Monday could be accurately described as a classic Tanner Roark outing.

“Tanner threw the ball great. He was really throwing it in the zone and had command of all his off-speed stuff,” his catcher Matt Wieters said. “He threw the ball great for us. And moving forward, it’s another big plus for our starting rotation.”

Roark held the Giants down into the seventh, when his pitch count crossed the 100-pitch threshold. His 109th pitch struck out Michael Morse for the second out of the inning. His 112th pitch ended the inning, and another sparkling outing, the second in his last two starts. Roark has allowed one earned run in his last 14 innings of work, and walked one batter.

“I built off the last one, that’s what I’m going to continue to keep doing,” Roark said. “Confidence is feeling good, and just trust my stuff and keep them off-guard, and not let them feel good up there at the plate.”

His strong stretch is in keeping with the kind of week Nationals’ starters have had, Joe Ross’s short start Sunday aside. By the time Roark finished his work Monday, Nationals starters had allowed 12 earned runs in their last 54 2/3 innings — an ERA of 1.98.

Because they have pitched so well, the bullpen has gotten a much-needed break, asked to account for two or three innings a night instead of four or five, allowing relievers to settle into roles they could not afford to have when most of the first month of the season was spent enacting damage control. Oliver Perez, Shawn Kelley and Koda Glover combined to throw two scoreless innings in Roark’s wake.

The Nationals also proceeded to engage in a benches-clearing brawl after Roark departed, one in which the gritty right dove into the pile despite still, officially, being in the game. By that time, Roark had thrown those 112 pitches and was destined to be replaced the next half inning anyway, but the moment was representative of his career, recently overlooked by most baseball pundits. Roark, after seven sparkling innings and another impressive start, found himself at the bottom of the pile, his outing overshadowed by a rare brawl, his priorities clear nonetheless.