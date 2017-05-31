

Matt Albers pitched two strong innings on Tuesday, and continues to anchor the Nationals bullpen. (John Hefti/USA Today Sports)

SAN FRANCISCO — Catch partners are like classroom seats, established in a hurry on the first day of school, then set in everlasting stone. Koda Glover and Matt Albers play catch every day now, partners in baseball perpetuity, an odd couple of sorts, but a fitting pair nonetheless. Over the course of the past week, Glover and Albers have taped up the broken bullpen and spread putty in the cracks, providing reason to believe that this group can get better. Everyone said all along it would not always struggle.

“What did I tell you?” Glover asked Tuesday night, a few minutes after securing his fourth save in the past five days, after the bullpen converted its fourth late lead in its past five chances, too.

“We’re starting to roll. We’re fine,” Glover said. “ … Everybody was kind of freaking out a little bit. We’re fine. It’s baseball. It’s going to happen.”

The 24-year-old and youngest member of the Nationals bullpen summed up the sentiment that has emanated from the relief corps all season. They are not as bad as the statistics say, and will soon progress to the mean. The Nationals’ front office does not believe this bullpen is October-ready in its current form, and plans to add. But as General Manager Mike Rizzo indicated earlier this year, pitchers with a history of being better needed to pitch like it. Some of them have. But this recent stretch of late-inning stability has been more the product of Glover’s emergence and Albers’s continued surge than an overall revival.

Since taking over ninth-inning duties nearly two weeks ago now, Glover has converted six of six save opportunities, including four in the past five days. Dusty Baker and others in the Nationals organization wanted Glover to close from Day One, but durability concerns led the Nationals to choose Blake Treinen, instead. Though Glover admitted he was tiredon Tuesday, after four days of work around a cross-country flight, he nevertheless worked a 1-2-3 ninth inning against the heart of the Giants’ order.

“No drama,” Baker said. “That’s the kind of ninth we like.”

With Glover handling the ninth, the rest of the Nationals’ bullpen has fallen into place, relievers once flung from role to role based on need and health are suddenly settling in. Albers, who Baker has called “the find of the offseason,” has settled into a setup role, one any number of pitchers seemed more likely to hold when the season began. None of them have pitched like he has. After allowing an inherited runner to score in the seventh but no more in the eighth on Tuesday, Albers is pitching to a 1.29 ERA in 20 appearances, by far the best on the Nationals’ staff.

Baker called Albers’s 1 2/3 innings Tuesday “spectacular,” and indeed the big right-hander struck out the side in the eighth. Before the game, Blake Treinen described Albers’s two-seam fastball with envy, and lauded the way the big righty throws strikes with abandon.

“He’s awesome. That’s my catch partner,” Glover said. “He’s got over 10 years in the big leagues. He’s very intelligent. He knows how to pitch. I’ve learned a lot from him. He’s been huge.”

With Albers handling key innings late, Shawn Kelley, Oliver Perez, Enny Romero and others can float in and out of setup duties, while fireman Treinen can return to his natural position. He, Kelley and the rest have yet to find the rhythm they had last year, but seem more likely to do so in set roles. The trickle-down effect of Albers’s consistency and Glover’s emergence seems to be helping this Nationals bullpen recover from its early season plight.

Over the past two weeks, the Nationals bullpen is pitching to a 3.44 ERA and leaving 77 percent of runners on base, both good for middle of the pack, which is certainly an upgrade from where they were. Over the past week, Nationals relievers have been even better, with a 1.02 ERA that is second-best in the majors in that time.

Certainly, that Nationals starters entered Tuesday averaging seven innings each in their past eight games lightened the load, and left the bullpen fresher than it was at times in April and early May. But since Glover became the full-time closer just more than a week ago, the bullpen has clicked into a more comfortable place, one most of its constituents thought it would find all along.

“Things go in streaks. I still feel very confident in my bullpen,” Baker said. “Quite honestly, I’m tired of talking about it. Everybody wants to go on a day-to-day thing, and that’s not how you do. That’s why you play six months of the season.”