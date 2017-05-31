

Daniel Murphy and Anthony Rendon celebrate after they both scored on a two-run single from Michael A. Taylor in the fifth inning. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO – Something sinister hovered in the air Tuesday night, somewhere between the marine layer and the field at AT&T Park where the Washington Nationals beat the San Francisco Giants, 6-3. A combination of day-old angst and mutual uncertainty added an edge to the evening chill, looming like an accelerant above dying embers, a spark away from combustion.

Both teams said all the right things about the issue being handled, the feud complete, the trouble behind them. But it was not until the innings went on, the hours passed, and baseball consumed them again that the tension seemed to cool in the breeze off the bay. A day after one of the more explosive moments in Nationals history, they outlasted the Giants in a slow, slogging game that seemed to signal a detente. Before the game, Manager Dusty Baker suggested the best retaliation would be to beat the Giants on Tuesday night. That is exactly what his Nationals did, moving to 32-19 overall in the process with their 15th win in May.

At first, it seemed even the smallest spark could reignite the angst, a pitch thrown a bit too far inside, a malicious glance, or something like that. Disputes like the one in which Bryce Harper and Hunter Strickland involved their teammates and coaches Monday afternoon are not easily left behind.

[Bryce Harper suspended four games for fight; Giants’ Hunter Strickland gets six]

So while Harper and his manager suggested the Nationals did not plan to retaliate for Monday’s melee, the game felt like it was being played on a tightrope, one filled with checkpoints that must be safely passed, lest the whole thing plummet into frustrated chaos once again.

The first checkpoint was Harper’s first at-bat, which came against Jeff Samardzija, the former Notre Dame football star who had hunted him during the brawl. He pitched to Harper, largely staying away in a seven-pitch at-bat. Harper grounded out to first and trotted back to the dugout. His teammates created two runs after that, when Ryan Zimmerman drove in Trea Turner, and Daniel Murphy drove in Zimmerman.

The next checkpoint was Buster Posey’s first at-bat. Though Posey played no role in the brawl – in fact, he was noticeably inactive as it began – he is the closest thing to Harper on the Nationals’ roster, a star, a face of the franchise, an indispensable presence.

He came to bat with a man on second and two down in the first – in other words, with a base open, but also in a situation starter Gio Gonzalez would want to escape, not escalate. He did not throw at Posey, of course. He walked him, and was therefore left to get out of a first-inning jam while his fastball sat at 87 and 88 mph, instead of the usual 90 and 91.

As it happened, Gonzalez seemed to find that velocity at just the right moment, perhaps struggling to get warm on a chilly night by the bay. After Posey walked, Gonzalez struck out Justin Ruggiano looking to end a beanball-free first. From then on, they played baseball, without only a chilly breeze whipping around AT&T Park, but no specter of impending chaos.

[Svrluga: Even the Giants thought Hunter Strickland crossed the line against Bryce Harper]

But the early evening revolved around Harper and Samardzija all the same, as three straight singles brought Harper to the plate with the bases loaded and one out in the second. Harper struck out looking, at which point the crowd that booed Harper when he came to the plate stood and cheered him back to the dugout.

The inning, in which the Nationals only scored one run, was a pyrrhic victory for the Giants’ starter. By its end, Samardzija had thrown 62 pitches.

Harper struck out looking again in the fourth, stranding Jayson Werth at third after the 38-year-old’s first triple since 2015. Harper looked frustrated with the call, but controlled himself, chatting with home plate umpire Mike DiMuro for a few seconds without ever devolving. Samardzija’s evening ended after that at-bat, after 100 pitches in four laborious innings.

Once they vanquished Samardzija with attrition, the Nationals pounced on the Giants bullpen. Thanks to a bases-loaded single by Michael A. Taylor and a bases-loaded walk to Jayson Werth, the Nationals added three runs in the fifth inning, by which time they amassed 13 hits and scored more runs than they had in a week.

Gonzalez, meanwhile, did not have a 1-2-3 inning in any of his first six innings, but nevertheless held the Giants down in a tightrope walk of his own. He danced around base runners in every inning except the second, when two of them scored.

[Boswell: Earl Weaver had it right when it comes to baseball brawls]

He finished the sixth inning at 102 pitches, needing a strikeout with two men in scoring position to escape it. Baker decided to let him start the seventh. That a decision like that became prominent spoke to the extent to which tensions had evaporated by that time, the memory of the brawl not yet distant, but no longer relevant to either side.

That decision represented a potential pivot point, as the heart of the Giants’ order was due. Eduardo Nunez led off with a double. Brandon Belt followed with a deep fly ball to center. At that point, pitching coach Mike Maddux headed out to chat with Gonzalez. Then, all of a sudden, Gonzalez was walking off the field, pulled by his pitching coach instead of his manager, a strange twist on conventional procedure.

Matt Albers relieved him, and allowed Nunez’s run to score, but nothing more in two innings of work. Koda Glover pitched the ninth, and dispatched the heart of the Giants’ order with no trouble to earn his fourth save in five days.

So a night after the brawl, a baseball game broke out, one that seemed to signal detente between the two combatants and push the cloud of uncertainty away for now. The game also secured a series win for the Nationals, who therefore got the best revenge of all.