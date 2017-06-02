

Without Bryce Harper on Friday and Saturday, Daniel Murphy and Anthony Rendon will need to help carry the load. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO — After sweeping the San Francisco Giants, the Nationals will head over the Bay Bridge to Oakland for a rare showdown with the Athletics, a club they have not played since 2014. The Nationals are 3-3 all-time against Oakland, a team with which they have completed more memorable trades than memorable games, including the deal that brought them Gio Gonzalez before the 2012 season, and the Yunel Escobar-for-Tyler Clippard deal before 2015.

For now, here are a few things to think about as the Nationals kick off their first series of June:

MEET THE A’S

The Athletics sit fifth in the American League West, though their 23 wins are as many as the second-place team in the National League East. Their offense ranks in baseball’s lower third in terms of OPS. They strikeout 24 percent of the time, more than all but one team in the majors, but have hit 76 home runs, one fewer than the Nationals and fifth in the big leagues. No one in their lineup ranks in baseball’s top 50 in OPS. Jed Lowrie leads their team with a .292 average and .829 OPS, while Khris Davis is their main power threat. Davis is tied for second in the majors with 16 homers.

Their rotation ranks in the middle of the major league pack, and the Nationals will see two more unfamiliar pitchers in Andrew Triggs and Daniel Mengden before matching up with A’s ace Sonny Gray. Current Nationals have four combined at-bats against Triggs and Mengden, all of them by Adam Lind and Matt Wieters.

HARPER ON HOLD



Bryce Harper will return to the lineup in time to face Gray when his three-game suspension for fighting Hunter Strickland is complete Sunday afternoon. In the meantime, the Nationals will have to make do without him and also find a designated hitter, something they could do easily with Harper in the lineup, but will have more trouble doing without him.

Brian Goodwin played right field in Harper’s absence Wednesday night, and he seems likely to play at least two games of this weekend’s series in that spot. But Dusty Baker said he plans to play Adam Lind in the outfield at least once, and to have Jayson Werth DH if he can, meaning the Nationals’ outfield could look far different than usual this weekend.

Ryan Zimmerman and Daniel Murphy will have to carry the middle-of-the-order load, which should not be much of a problem if recent history is any indication. Zimmerman is hitting .421 with a 1.266 OPS in his last five games. Since returning from an illness that cost him last weekend’s series against the Padres, Murphy is hitting .462 with a 1.115 OPS. Plus, Anthony Rendon is hitting .412 in his last 10 games, and should also help shoulder the burden.

ROSS FOR REAL?

After an impressive showing in his first start back from Syracuse in late May, Joe Ross struggled in his last outing, allowing five runs on 12 hits in four innings against the Mariners. Ross grew up in Oakland, attending nearby Bishop O’Dowd High School, and will therefore have plenty of family on hand for his start Saturday.

If Ross struggles, the Nationals bullpen should be relatively rested. Max Scherzer gave them all of Wednesday night off, and a true day off Thursday means every Nationals reliever will enter this weekend’s series with two full days of rest. Stephen Strasburg pitches Friday, and he has lasted fewer than six innings one time this season. Revived Tanner Roark pitches Sunday, meaning the Nationals could absorb a short start from Ross if need be.

Pitching Probables:

Fri.: RHP Stephen Strasburg vs. RHP Andrew Triggs

Sat.: RHP Joe Ross vs. RHP Daniel Mengden

Sun.: RHP Tanner Roark vs. RHP Sonny Gray