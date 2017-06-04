

Bryce Harper is back in the Nationals lineup on Sunday. (Eric Risberg/Associated Press)

OAKLAND — Bryce Harper is back in the Nationals’ lineup on Sunday afternoon, his three-game suspension for charging the mound against Hunter Strickland complete. Harper went home to Las Vegas on Wednesday, and had been there since, braving what he said was 115-degree heat and trying to lay low.

“I really just tried to hang out with my nieces and nephews and relax a little bit,” Harper said. “Mentally decompress a little bit … definitely a little weird going home in the middle of May. Definitely a weird feeling. I’ve never been suspended from anything in my life, not even school.”

Harper, in fact, was suspended for one game last season for an altercation with an umpire, and in the National Junior College World Series in 2010, but neither required him to be away from his team. This week’s suspension kept him away from his team for an extended period, something that might not be the worst thing in the world for the 24-year-old. Before the suspension, Harper was hitting .156 in his past 12 games, including an 0 for 5 the day after the brawl. Though asked if time off might serve as a refresher, Harper said he didn’t know.

“Enjoyed my family the best I could,” Harper said. “It was hot in Vegas, so I’m glad to be back here, then down in L.A.”

Unlike Hunter Strickland, whose appeal of his six-game suspension will not be heard until June 13, meaning he can play with the Giants until then, Harper wanted to complete his appeal process quickly. Because his ruling came on Tuesday, the day after the brawl, Harper was able to serve his suspension and return in time for next week’s series against the first-place Dodgers, the team that eliminated the Nationals from the playoffs last season, and their most formidable challenger on this three-game road trip.

“I want to be in the lineup as quick as possible,” Harper said. “Getting it done, I want to play at home, of course, and in L.A. It’s a big series down in L.A.”

Before the Nationals head to Los Angeles, they have one more game against the Athletics, a promising pitching matchup of A’s righty Sonny Gray and Nationals righty Tanner Roark. Roark has lasted seven innings in each of his past two starts, and allowed one run in those 14 innings.

He’ll be backed by a lineup without left fielder Jayson Werth, who fouled a ball off his left foot in the ninth inning of Saturday’s game. Werth was not available before the game, and manager Dusty Baker does not meet with reporters on Sundays, so no update on Werth’s condition is available. Daniel Murphy, who looked to be in significant pain after being hit with a pitch in that same ninth inning, is back in the lineup on Sunday.

NATIONALS

Trea Turner SS

Brian Goodwin LF

Bryce Harper RF

Ryan Zimmerman 1B

Daniel Murphy 2B

Anthony Rendon 3B

Adam Lind 1B

Matt Wieters C

Michael A. Taylor CF

(Tanner Roark P)

ATHLETICS

Matt Joyce RF

Chad Pinder SS

Jed Lowrie 2B

Yonder Alonso 1B

Ryon Healy DH

Stephen Vogt C

Trevor Plouffe 3B

Mark Canha LF

Rajai Davis CF

(Sonny Gray P)