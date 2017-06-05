

The Nationals head to Los Angeles for a meeting with a familiar foe. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

OAKLAND — The last time the Washington Nationals played at Dodger Stadium, it was for Games 3 and 4 of the National League Division Series. The Nationals won one of two before a series-ending loss at home in Game 5. The Dodgers did not start this season as well as they might have hoped, but have come on lately and enter Monday’s game having won seven of their last 10. They have climbed to within a game of the first place Rockies in the NL West. After beating the Athletics, 11-10, on Sunday, the Nationals lead their division by 10½ games.

But the Nationals have not played a winning team since their series with the Orioles in early May. Since then, they have built a division lead and climbed 15 games over .500, but have not been tested by a potential playoff team in the process. This week may represent their biggest test so far. Below, find a few things to think about as the Nationals head to Chavez Ravine for Monday’s series opener.

THE STEPBROTHERS

The Nationals will need every ounce of power they can get this week against the Dodgers, but might find themselves lacking a key contributor. Jayson Werth was on crutches and in a walking boot as of late Sunday afternoon, dealing with a sore toe after fouling a pitch off his cleat Saturday afternoon. Manager Dusty Baker said X-rays on the toe were negative, though he admitted that it “wasn’t looking good.” Werth seems unlikely to play Monday, or for the rest of the series, meaning the Nationals will need to find a two-hole hitter to replace him. Since Adam Eaton went down, they have struggled to find someone to fill that role when Werth is out of the lineup.

His unofficially adopted younger brother, Bryce Harper, also could play a pivotal role in this series. Harper was hitting .156 in the 12 games before his suspension and returned Sunday to go 0 for 2 with three walks, though he looked entirely out of rhythm at the plate in the process. In part because of that suspension, Harper has not registered a hit in a week. Whether he recovers his form in the next few days will have an major impact on the Nationals offense this series.

STARTING STRONG

Over the last three turns through the rotation, Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg and Tanner Roark have all settled into the strongest stretches of their seasons. Nationals starters have the sixth best ERA in baseball over the last 30 days — a product, in part, of their big three settling in, but aided by the relative weakness of their opponents.

While Roark will miss the Dodgers, Scherzer and Strasburg will pitch Tuesday and Wednesday against a lineup that will undoubtedly measure the true state of their stuff. The Dodgers have the fifth best OPS in baseball and a deeper, more experienced offense than the Padres, Mariners, Giants or Athletics — the previous four teams the Nationals faced.

TURNING THE PAGE

Trea Turner tripled, singled and walked Sunday, and in so doing, had a hand in multiple Nationals rallies. Most notably, he seemed to get in the head of Athletics’ reliever Ryan Madson in the eighth inning, which he led off with a single before stealing second and third, drawing Madson’s attention all the while. Ultimately, Madson tossed a mistake that Ryan Zimmerman hit out for a go-ahead three-run homer, but the effect of Turner’s presence on the bases during the at-bat was undeniable.

Turner has not yet settled into the same rhythm he showed as a rookie of the year finalist last season, but he is showing signs of coming around. He is hitting .333 in six games on this road trip, allowing himself to get deeper into counts. He continues to ground out to the left side, a sign of in-between timing, but seemed to settle down Sunday. Whether he has begun to find his way, Turner’s performance will become all the more important without Werth behind him at the top of the order, and the Nationals could use a breakout series from their young shortstop.

Pitching Probables:

Mon.: LHP Gio Gonzalez vs. LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu

Tues.: RHP Max Scherzer vs. RHP Brandon McCarthy

Weds.: RHP Stephen Strasburg vs. LHP Clayton Kershaw