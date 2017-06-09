

Tanner Roark has a 2.08 ERA over his previous three starts. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

After taking a 6-1 win over the Orioles in a make-up game Thursday, the Washington Nationals return to their regularly scheduled programming this weekend when the Texas Rangers make a rare visit to Nationals Park. The Rangers boast the best record in the American League and second-best mark across the majors at 38-21. No other team in franchise history has gotten off to a better start through 59 games.

The Rangers will make their first appearance at Nationals Park since 2014, which is the last time Texas missed the postseason. They are in jeopardy of missing out again this season with a 27-32 record.

[Boswell: For Nats, extending Dusty Baker would be a minor move with major symbolism]

Below, find a few things to keep in mind as the interleague series gets underway Friday.

ROAD BLUES

The Rangers are stumbling into the District. The defending American League West champions have lost 12 of 16 and dropped their last game, a 4-3 loss to the Mets in New York on Wednesday, to fall 14.5 games behind the white-hot Astros. And that’s having played their last eight games at home. The Rangers are significantly worse on the road: 9-18.

Injuries have decimated the roster. Third baseman Adrian Beltre (ankle), left-hander Cole Hamels (oblique), and outfielder Carlos Gomez (hamstring) are languishing on the disabled list. Meanwhile, catcher Jonathan Lucroy (.669 OPS) and second baseman Rougned Odor (.604 OPS), two sluggers Texas was counting on to help carry the offense, aren’t meeting expectations.

[Dusty Baker wants to manage next season. The Nats haven’t offered him an extension.]

It won’t get any easier for the Rangers after this weekend: They conclude their road trip with a visit to Houston.

ROARK’S REVENGE

The Rangers drafted Tanner Roark in 25th round of the 2008 draft before trading him to Washington for Cristian Guzman in 2010. Guzman appeared in 15 games for Texas and never played in the majors again, while Roark has developed in one of the most consistent starters in baseball over the past three seasons.

On Friday, Roark will face his old organization for the second time — fittingly on his bobblehead day — after allowing a run over seven innings in a loss opposite Yu Darvish at Nationals Park in 2014. Friday he’ll face Andrew Cashner as he looks to continue his recent dominance. After posting a 4.73 ERA through his first nine starts, Roark has a 2.08 ERA in his 21 2/3 innings over his last three outings.

[Joe Ross fans 12 Orioles as Nationals roll in makeup game, 6-1]

Roark will have a few tough acts to follow after starters Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg and Joe Ross combined to allow two runs, strike out 34, and walk three across 20 1/3 innings in the past three games.

TURNER TURNING IT ON

Trea Turner wreaked havoc in Washington’s 6-1 win over the Orioles on Thursday. By the end of the fourth inning, he was 2 for 2 with a walk, two runs scored, three steals, and a highlight play at shortstop. It was a glimpse of the Turner the Nationals depended on down the stretch last season, but it wasn’t the Turner they were getting earlier this season. The performance was a departure from when the Nationals faced the Orioles for the first time this season last month and a struggling Turner was given “a mental night off.”

But Turner is resembling his 2016 version lately and batting .356 with 10 steals in 12 games since May 26 while continuing to prove he is more than capable of playing shortstop at the major league level.

“That’s his game,” Nationals Manager Dusty Baker said. “His game is a leadoff man to get on base. When he gets on base via walk, which he hasn’t had many. He starts the game off with a walk. Second and third, and then usually just a flyball meant something. The guys batting behind him … that makes them more confident. As your leadoff man goes, usually your offense goes.”

PITCHING PROBABLES

Friday: RHP Andrew Cashner (2-3, 3.62 ERA) vs. RHP Tanner Roark (6-2, 3.95)

Saturday: LHP Martin Perez (2-6, 4.64) vs. LHP Gio Gonzalez (5-1, 3.03)

Sunday: TBA vs. RHP Max Scherzer (7-3, 2.35)