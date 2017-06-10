

Bryce Harper will bat second Saturday for the first time this season. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

The Nationals didn’t reveal their lineup against the Rangers to the masses until 11 a.m Saturday, just over an hour before an unusually early first pitch, and it’s interesting.

With Jayson Werth still on the disabled list nursing a toe injury, Bryce Harper will move up a spot into the two-hole for the first time this season. It’s a departure from what Manager Dusty Baker has opted for since Werth got hurt. Over the next five games, Baker inserted a rotating cast of Brian Goodwin, Wilmer Difo and Ryan Raburn behind leadoff man Trea Turner, while the hot-hitting Anthony Rendon, who began 2016 hitting second, batted sixth.

Rendon will bat fourth in Saturday’s configuration. Harper batted second in four starts last season. He didn’t hit there during his MVP 2015 season, but he did so 12 times in 2014, eight times in 2013 and 117 times in 2012. Perhaps it’s one-day thing with Rangers left-hander Martin Perez on the mound. We probably won’t know until after the game because the lineup was released after Baker addressed the media Saturday morning.

Another relatively surprising wrinkle in Saturday’s lineup is Ryan Zimmerman’s absence. It’s a day game after a night game, but Zimmerman was given Thursday off and went 2 for 4 in Friday’s loss. His exclusion is also surprising given that the Rangers are starting a left-hander. Zimmerman is slashing .378/.408/.822 with five home runs in 49 plate appearances against left-handed pitchers this season. Again, we probably won’t know until after the game why he isn’t starting. Adam Lind, a left-handed hitter, is at first base in his place and batting fifth.

And for those wondering why the game is starting an hour earlier than usual for Saturday matinees: The Nationals have their annual charity Dream Gala on Saturday night. The event has raised over $4.7 million for the Washington Nationals Youth Baseball Academy, the Washington Nationals Legacy Fields program and other initiatives in the region.

RANGERS (28-32)

Delino DeShields CF

Shin-Soo Choo RF

Elvis Andrus SS

Adrian Beltre 3B

Nomar Mazara LF

Robinson Chirinos C

Rougned Odor 2B

Ryan Rua 1B

Martin Perez LHP

NATIONALS (38-22)

Trea Turner SS

Bryce Harper RF

Daniel Murphy 2B

Anthony Rendon 3B

Adam Lind 1B

Michael A. Taylor

Ryan Raburn LF

Jose Lobaton C

Gio Gonzalez LHP