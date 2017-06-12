

This week, we’ll eschew our normal Minor League Monday habits for a look forward of sorts. The MLB draft begins on Monday, meaning the Nationals will soon deliver an infusion of talent to their minor league system. The Nationals pick 25th overall, then 25th in each round after that.

The Nationals dealt away their elite prospect depth last winter, when they executed a trade with the White Sox for Adam Eaton. Two of their past four first-round picks headed to Chicago, including Dane Dunning, one of last year’s two first-rounders, and 2013 first-round pick Lucas Giolito.

Since Mike Rizzo took over as general manager before the 2009 draft, the Nationals have made nine first-round picks; five — Bryce Harper, Stephen Strasburg, Anthony Rendon, Drew Storen and Alex Meyer — are currently in the majors. Erick Fedde will probably arrive this year. Giolito is knocking on the door with Chicago. The other two are Dunning and Carter Kieboom, currently on the disabled list for low-A Hagerstown. That’s a strong track record for Rizzo and his staff in terms of identifying major league talent in the first round and not missing wildly.

They also have built an unintended reputation as value-seekers by hunting talent that falls from upper first-round positions. This year’s draft class contains several such sliders, including two Tommy John candidates and a hard-throwing lefty with character questions who some draft publications suggest could be ready for a major league bullpen by season’s end. Few major league bullpens need help like the Nationals.

But Rizzo’s strategy as GM has not been to draft for needs, which is particularly difficult to do in baseball, where potential is realized less frequently and less predictably than it is elsewhere. Instead, he and his staff try to rely heavily on their draft board, trusting months of scouting and conversations to choose the best player available.

“Our philosophy is if you have good, impactful players, that can get you any type of player you want in the trade market,” Rizzo said. “So we’re going to identify who we feel gives us the best and most impact in the draft, and just take it as each round comes. We’re often aggressive in the draft. We take chances, and we’ll continue to be aggressive this year and take chances.”

Many mock drafts, such as those outlined by ESPN’s Keith Law and the staff of Baseball America, have the Nationals taking a chance on the questionable character of lefty Seth Romero, formerly of the University of Houston. Romero, who is represented by Scott Boras, was suspended from the Cougars’ baseball team for failing a drug test, then kicked off entirely less than a month after being reinstated. Houston also suspended Romero as a sophomore.

But while Romero will probably fall because of those character issues, the Nationals are more likely to pounce on injured players, and a few of those could be available at No. 25, too. South Carolina righty Clarke Schmidt underwent Tommy John surgery this season. But then again, Rizzo once joked that the Nationals would prefer their draftees to have fully intact UCLs, all things considered. The Nationals also could decide to take a fully healthy player, as they did in last year’s first round with Dunning and Kieboom, or alter their board if other players fall unexpectedly.

Though the Nationals say they will draft according to that best-player-available approach, their system became rather thin on top-tier pitching prospects after the Eaton trade. Traditionally, the Nationals have built themselves around a large stockpile of good, young pitching from which to trade and on which to rely for a steady stream of big league depth. They do not have that now and are stocked instead with young, international talent, which they have not often had in the past. Their pitching depth could benefit from a big haul of high-ceiling pitching prospects, i.e., the kind of big-bodied young pitchers the Nationals have a knack for finding and developing.

“We feel it’s a very pitching-oriented draft. College bats are kind of at a minimum. So if you want it, you have to reach up and get it,” Rizzo said. “We see a big velocity draft with a lot of pitchers — both college and high school, split equally. Some quality left-handed starting pitching prospects, which is something that would be attractive to a lot of teams.”

What will be attractive to the Nationals remains to be seen. Rizzo admitted this weekend that the draft pool rules change the way his team scouts: hunting a few guys to whom they will commit big bonus money if given the chances, as well as a few players who might not require it.

“There’s certain strategies that you have to employ to maximize your pool, and that could mean taking a flier and a cost-controlled player somewhere in the earlier rounds to maximize your outlay of dollars later on in the draft,” Rizzo said.

Only three teams have a smaller bonus pool than the Nationals, who will have $5,503,500 to spread among their picks in the first 10 rounds. The difference between slot value of those picks is less than it was last season, in accordance with rules laid out in the new collective bargaining agreement, which also should affect the way teams choose to spend their funds.

In other draft news, the Nationals family will have its eye on one potential draftee this week. Dusty’s son Darren Baker, of 2002 World Series batboy fame, just graduated from his Sacramento-area high school and is therefore eligible for this year’s draft. The younger Baker is slight of frame and committed to the University of California, where he could potentially go to fill out before becoming eligible again as a junior. For now, his father says that is probably the plan — probably.

“He’s had a bunch of draft workouts. I’m sure he’s anxious as I was. Because I was anxious, both anxious and disappointed when my name wasn’t called until the third day,” Dusty Baker said. “Either way, his future’s bright. Either you go to Cal or if he’s drafted real, real high then there’s a possibility. If not, he’ll go to Cal.”