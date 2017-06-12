

The Nationals expect their entire starting infield to be ready for the Braves this week. (Alex Brandon/Associated Press)

After being swept by the Texas Rangers this past weekend and in the midst of 20 games in 20 days, the Washington Nationals host the Atlanta Braves for three games before heading back out on the road next weekend. They do so still recovering from a three-city California swing that left Manager Dusty Baker resting regulars throughout the weekend, some because of injuries suffered out west, others to make up for rest lost in the meantime.

As has been the case for much of this season, the Nationals do not have a pressing divisional rival breathing down their neck as they begin this series. But they do face a stretch of three straight division opponents — the Braves, New York Mets, then Miami Marlins — all of whom should provide opportunities for Washington to seize even more ground.

CLOSING CAROUSEL

Koda Glover landed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday with back stiffness, something Glover said popped up Saturday morning when he slipped in the shower. He pitched through the trouble and blew a save, admitting later he had been hindered in the process. As a result, the Nationals shut him down, activating righty Joe Blanton from the DL to take Glover’s place in the bullpen.

But Blanton likely will not take Glover’s spot in the ninth inning, leaving the Nationals without a closer yet again. That did not matter much Sunday with the Nationals never holding a late-game lead after Oliver Perez and Blake Treinen combined to allow four runs in the eighth in relief of Max Scherzer. Blanton also appeared, working around a walk to throw a scoreless inning in his first outing since mid-May.

ZIMMERMAN TO RETURN?

Ryan Zimmerman was out of the Nationals’ lineup Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, dealing with back trouble he first felt last week in Los Angeles. Though Zimmerman had two hits Friday, he and Baker both thought it best to proceed with extra caution. While Zimmerman admitted Saturday that he might not be in Sunday’s lineup, he seemed confident he would play Monday against the Braves.

Without Zimmerman, and with fellow veteran Jayson Werth still sidelined with his foot injury, Baker started experimenting with a new lineup option: Hitting Bryce Harper second. Harper, whom Baker was reluctant to move from the third spot at other times this season, went 2 for 8 this past weekend. Harper entered Sunday with a .256 average and .773 on-base-plus-slugging percentage in the second spot in his career, lowest of any spot he has hit in the batting order.

Meanwhile, Zimmerman continues to lead the National League in batting average (.365) and OPS (1.105). He has been an all-star once in his career, though after his torrid start to this season, he led all National League first basemen in votes as of last week.

BRAVES’ NEW WORLD

The new reality of the NL East is this: The Nationals exist atop the division with everyone else in a mud-wrestling contest for second place, fighting to stay within shouting distance of .500. The Braves, Marlins and Mets are battling for second. The Braves lost three of four to the Mets this past weekend, pushing them into a tie for third with the Marlins. In other words, the Braves represent some of the Nationals’ closest in-division competition — though that is not saying much right now.

Atlanta has been hit by plenty of injuries so far, including one that will keep Nats-conqueror Freddie Freeman sidelined long past this series, and another that pushed veteran hurler Bartolo Colon to the disabled list. Meanwhile, center fielder Ender Inciarte is catching fire, hitting .414 over the past week with a 1.052 OPS. Newly acquired first baseman Matt Adams, sent to Atlanta from St. Louis in the wake of Freeman’s injury, is batting .258 with two homers in the past week, and will give the Braves lineup a slightly different look than when the Nationals saw them last. Matt Kemp continues to anchor the middle of that order, hitting .326 with a .910 OPS.